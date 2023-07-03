Highway crashes in state leave 3 dead, 2 injured

At least three people died and two others were injured over the weekend on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Adrian Morris, 21, of Center Ridge, died Sunday just before 2 a.m. in a single-vehicle incident that occurred on Arkansas 95 near Morrilton.

Morris, the report said, was southbound on the highway when his 2016 Dodge left the roadway, struck a culvert, overturned and flipped multiple times. The report said he was then ejected from the vehicle just before it came to rest in a ditch on the southbound side of the road.

State police reported that a minor was also present in the vehicle at the time.

Additional details or injuries relating to the minor were not included in the report.

Lacedric Ruth, 24, of Leola, died Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. in a single-vehicle wreck that occurred in Carthage, just southwest of Sheridan.

The report said Ruth was exiting a left-hand curve on Arkansas 48 when he left the roadway and collided with a group of trees. Ruth's 2017 Ram 1500 overturned "at least two times" before coming to a final rest on its driver's side on the eastbound ditch of the highway, according to police.

The report noted that Ruth later died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Malvern, where he was being treated for his injuries.

Charles Wiley, 20, of Mount Vernon, died in a two-vehicle collision just before 5 p.m. Saturday while traveling southbound on Arkansas 5 in rural White County.

Reports from state police said another driver in a 2014 Kia Sorento was northbound on Arkansas 5, attempting a left-hand turn off of the highway and onto U.S. 64.

As the driver, Maria Dominguez, 66, of Romance, attempted the turn, Wiley entered the intersection in a 2023 Suzuki and struck the front right side of her car, the report said.

Wiley's vehicle then came to a final rest on its left side facing northeast, while the Kia Sorento came to a final rest upright in the middle of the intersection.

Dominguez was taken to Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy for treatment for her injuries, the report said.

Each report noted that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of each incident.