Happy birthday: Your cosmic present: A breakthrough that has the bright vibes encircling you; when your awareness expands in one direction, it expands in all directions. More highlights: A fun trip with lots of free perks. You'll take a chance on something that excites you and win. You'll proudly uphold traditions and make multiple generations smile.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can't tell by looking at the seed what the plant will look like. The same goes for the project you're germinating. These are early days, filled with potentials unknown and miraculous. Seek fertile ground and a little faith.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Not all boundaries are separators. Some actually bring people closer together. Once everyone feels protected in his or her own territory, they will be more inclined to connect in their preferred ways.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Many dogs don't like the process of being bathed and yet have abundant energy to zoom in circles shortly afterward. You'll react similarly to something you're dreading. Once it's done, you'll find your energy cannot be contained.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Creative expressions have wings. Give small doses away for free. People will love your contribution enough to pay for a larger dose. You will be even more sensitive than usual to the subtleties of interaction. All you must do is pay attention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In a moment of stillness, you sense the clear and present danger of becoming tame. For this reason, you refuse to let yourself get bored, or worse, boring. Quick, counteract the risk; claim or create excitement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take advantage of this time you have to yourself, without all the eyes of the world on you. Work while you still have the privacy and peace you need to hone your act. Very soon, the spotlight will swing around to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because overreacting is seldom a successful tactic and underreacting has its own dangers, you'll take on the Goldilocks challenge of doing what's just right. Pause, breathe and sense what scale to play in, what tools best suit the situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The feeling you have about an experience starts way before the experience does. Your takeaway will be colored by expectations. Try to have as few as possible. When you go into it fresh, you'll be delighted by what happens next.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You see so much need around you and want to help as much as possible wherever you can. Though it won't be natural for you, try and think of yourself and your own needs first. Otherwise, you won't have anything to give.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Narrow your focus to one specific problem you can fix in a few hours. Tonight, you have strong intuition, and it will be fun to test it out. Write down a prediction you can later check for accuracy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People are drawn to you and will ask you to participate in their offbeat plans. This is an opportunity. It's better to have a new and different experience than to do the thing you'll never remember.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Welcome all, even things you do not prefer. When you do so, you are acknowledging the opportunities of reality instead of fighting them. If you're focused on resisting what is, you won't be able to see it properly. Acceptance is a balm.

BUCK WILD SUPERMOON

The full moon in Capricorn, also known as the Buck Moon, is named for the season of magnificent antlers. Antlers are one of the fastest-growing tissues in all of the animal kingdom. The healthiest cervid will grow the biggest and most impressive antlers, signaling its might to the others. The Capricorn moon is a moment to flex.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning" is a two-parter with both parts in production, keeping Tom Cruise busy with mind-blowing stunts and adrenaline-pumping feats of entertainment. It's a different life than he thought he'd have as a 14-year-old seminary student headed for the priesthood. The soulful Cancer was born when the moon, Venus and Uranus were in Leo, the sign of entertainment.