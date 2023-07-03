Hot Springs Salvation Army tackles underlying issues of homelessness

HOT SPRINGS -- The Salvation Army of Hot Springs has set its sights on "attacking" the issue of homelessness by steering people to addiction treatment centers.

"A lot of the help support pieces that we have in place can't take place until somebody's sober and somebody's off of drugs," said Capt. Bryan Brinlee. "So, if we can achieve that in stage one of case management, it makes an enormous amount of difference in people's lives."

Partnering with other organizations around town, The Salvation Army has compiled a comprehensive list of all the local addiction treatment centers. The group spent a few days calling every place listed online in the area and verified which ones were in operation and what they offer.

The list, currently with 16 entries, will likely have to be updated regularly as there is a lot of turnover in the field of addiction treatment centers. Some organizations that are no longer in operation still have their information up online, making it difficult to know exactly who to call and adding to the frustration felt by those seeking help.

The Salvation Army gives out the list to area churches, groups and individuals receiving services from them such as receiving food or using a cooling shelter. Just in the last week, the organization handed out over 200 printouts of the list at a recent food kitchen event. They also took three people to a recovery program in the same time period.

"When they come in and they want to talk, that means they're ready to go," said Sgt. Major Bill Russell of The Salvation Army of Hot Springs. "We really want to be able to take care of it immediately if we can."

Instead of turning people away as many organizations have to do regularly, they wanted to be able to find a solution quickly -- and that means having all the up-to-date information.

"We want to really attack homelessness," said Russell. "We don't have to just sit back and take it. One of the most important things is to help get everybody else involved in it."

The list was conceived to consolidate the work of all the local churches and agencies. The thinking behind it is that collaborating on issues such as drug addiction and homelessness will be much more effective. The plan comes as the city weighs the purchase of a church property in a central location it plans to turn into a homeless shelter.

Like other area organizations, The Salvation Army offers many physical, mental, spiritual and emotional health resources, as well as material and financial assistance. But, they say these resources make the most impact if someone is sober.

"When we're able to do that, we're able to take away some of the problems or barriers against homelessness," said Russell.

But as the old saying goes, there's power in numbers.

Brinlee encourages churches and other organizations to support local addiction treatment centers such as shelters, recovery ministries, rehabs and programs like Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous.

"If you're a church and your church is not supporting somebody, look online. Find somebody that suits your needs and support them financially," Brinlee said. "We need to start supporting those agencies collectively."

He stressed providing support is expensive and costs can include feeding and clothing, housing and job placement.

Brinlee said the transient population of the city cycles about three times a year with new people coming in and old people leaving. He hopes providing this resource can start to change the dynamic as more people get the answers they're looking for and the intervention they need.

As homelessness across the nation continues to rise, something has to change, Brinlee said -- noting what they have been doing isn't working.

"To give you an example, there's 27 food pantries in Hot Springs right now that are operational," he said. "It's an enormous amount of sustainability. But there's a difference between feeding homelessness and stopping it."