HRs help Angels put end to 4-game losing skid





ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It usually bodes well for the Los Angeles Angels when Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout go deep in the same game.

On Sunday, it helped snap the Halos four-game losing streak.

Ohtani and Mike Trout hit home runs, but it was Mickey Moniak's three-run home run in the second inning that was the big one as the Angels defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.

It was the 30th time in six seasons that Ohtani and Trout have homered in the same game, and eighth this year. The Angels are 21-9 when it happens, including 7-1 this season.

"When he (Ohtani) gets into one, it's fun to watch," Manager Phil Nevin said. "It was nice to jump out to a lead. It was nice to see Mike get into one. Mickey's at-bat was tremendous. Seeing him get into a breaking ball there and a big home run."

Reid Detmers (2-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings. It is the fifth consecutive game the left-hander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs. He's the first Angels pitcher to do that since Nolan Ryan in 1972-73.

Carlos Estevez pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

"Last couple games have been a little rough but it is nice to go out there and get the W," Detmers said. "My stuff wasn't the best. It was there when I needed to be and that's really all I can ask for."

CARDINALS 5, YANKEES 1 Jordan Montgomery beat New York for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching St. Louis past Gerrit Cole and the Yankees.

GUARDIANS 8, CUBS 6 (10) Josh Naylor hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and Cleveland regrouped to beat Chicago after All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase blew a four-run lead in the ninth.

ROYALS 9, DODGERS 1 Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBI, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece, and Kansas City beat Los Angeles to wrap up a series win.

TIGERS 14, ROCKIES 9 Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick each hit a grand slam and Detroit went deep five times to beat Colorado.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 3 Ozzie Albies' two-run home run in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to beat Miami for its 16th win in 17 games.

BREWERS 6, PIRATES 3 William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the third inning, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh to win its third consecutive series.

METS 8, GIANTS 4 Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run in the rain, hours after making his third All-Star team, and New York beat San Francisco for its first series win in a month.

NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 4 Stone Garrett hit a grand slam, Jeimer Candelario added a home run and reliever Kyle Finnegan pitched out of late-inning jams that helped Washington beat Philadelphia.

REDS 4, PADRES 3 Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run home run that sent Cincinnati past San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 3 Chas McCormick lined a tiebreaking triple with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and Houston hung on to beat Texas.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 6 Jose Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam (2-2) to force in the tiebreaking run, and Seattle erased an early five-run deficit in a win over Tampa Bay.

ORIOLES 2, TWINS 1 Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit rookie Jordan Westburg with a pitch in the eighth inning, enabling Baltimore to stop a four-game skid.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and Boston beat Toronto to complete a three-game sweep.

WHITE SOX 8, ATHLETICS 7 Jake Burger hit his 18th home run of the season and Chicago avoided a three-game sweep by beating Oakland.



