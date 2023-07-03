Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 33, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after admitting in a plea agreement that he conspired to solicit bribes and deliver synthetic cannabis-laced papers to inmates at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, U.S. prosecutors said.

Tracy Cook, Alcorn State University's vice president for student affairs, will replace Ontario Wooden, who is leaving the historically Black university in Mississippi after three years to focus on his family, according to a statement.

Krikor Topouzian, 62, of Winnetka, Ill., could face up to one year in federal prison after being convicted of price-gouging in connection with the sale of N95 masks during the early weeks of the covid-19 pandemic.

Ralph Parry, 45; Francesco Tassiello, 50; and Daryl Rinker, 50, pleaded guilty to federal charges in a burglary ring that Pennsylvania authorities say involved works by Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock -- as well as antique weapons, sports memorabilia and other items from museums and other institutions over two decades.

Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the United States, presented his credentials to President Joe Biden at the Oval Office, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

Kendall Thigpen-Watkins, 32, of McKinney, Texas, was jailed on an attempted capital murder charge after police say he tried to hang himself and his 8-year-old son.

Neal Kravitz, a judge in Washington, D.C., awarded more than $1 million to a Black church that sued the Proud Boys for tearing down and burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a 2020 protest, and barred the group from coming near the downtown worship center for five years.

Donald Trump, former Republican president criminally charged with falsifying business records and mishandling classified documents, told a crowd in Pickens, S.C., that the Supreme Court "justices ruled to move our country forward with a merit-based system of education."

Dilipkumar Patel, a board-certified urologist of Kissimmee, Fla., performed a vasectomy on a patient's right side when he was supposed to perform the procedure on the patient's left side, according to an administrative complaint submitted to the Florida Department of Health.