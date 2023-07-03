Sections
Lake Fayetteville softball fields due for upgrade, city says

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Chris Rhodes (right), a worker with the city of Fayettevilleâ€™s Parks and Recreation Department, prepares to secure a section of bleachers Thursday, June 29, 2023, as longtime parks worker Chris Allen loads it with a backhoe onto Rhodesâ€™ trailer at Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex. The City Council on Thursday will consider approving $2.7 million worth of work to improve the softball fields at Lake Fayetteville. Work includes new turf, drainage improvements, fencing, dugouts, bleachers and improved accessibility. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Parks officials hope more residents will play ball after city investment of a few million dollars into Lake Fayetteville's softball complex.

The City Council on Thursday will consider spending up to about $2.7 million to renovate the complex. The council hired Crossland Heavy Contractors for $38,950 as the construction manager in March. Crafton Tull was hired in October for $146,780 to design the improvements.

Work at the three-field softball complex has been a long time coming, said Byron Humphry, parks maintenance superintendent. The fields mostly serve adult recreational leagues and sometimes host youth tournaments.

Girls

Print Headline: City looks to improve softball fields near lake

