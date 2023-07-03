We are paying price

I need to send out a "Well Done" to Sandy Wylie for his recent letter. It was courageous, well-written and absolutely necessary.

As he so deftly suggested, we Arkansans can no longer tease that we "can thank heaven for Mississippi." We are at or near rock bottom in the comparative metrics that matter most in the everyday lives of our citizens. Arkansas never had much "street cred" with the rest of the country, but we have instantaneously fled to the nether regions in a handbasket. So now we're in grave danger from public school teachers, librarians, cross-dressers and our own slave-state true history? And now we fans of the First Amendment have to dig deeply (and unconstitutionally) into our hard-earned cash to pay for home, private and religious schools while we deprive public schools of needed resources? And all the while women and transgendered individuals lose needed health care and are rewarded with "second-class" citizenship in the process?

We had a golden opportunity in November to move up in class as a state by electing the genuine article: a brilliant, empathetic, kind, qualified, seventh-generation Arkansan to the top slot. But we blew it. Now we all have to pay the price.

LINDA FARRELL

Bella Vista

Excellence important

Once again, the Supreme Court has gotten around to reading the United States Constitution. Affirmative action in college admissions got the axe by a 6 to 3 judgment last week.

Of course, liberals decried the decision, while conservatives celebrated the outcome. To the disinterested casual observer, this judgment is the only logical conclusion possible in a republic with our Constitution.

One possible positive result is the affected parties will start to focus on excellence instead of an eagle-eye on diversity. Schools will probably find loopholes and chase an agenda that focuses instead on the religion of diversity. This is really a shame, because the future depends on the most excellent people doing the most exceptional things.

Diversity should always take a back seat to excellence, because diversity will happen naturally in today's culture. Excellence however, always has been more important and always been harder to achieve.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood