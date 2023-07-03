MASTER CLASS: A body that’s familiar with instability is less likely to fall





According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of four older adults (ages 65+) takes a fall each year. The severity of the injuries sustained varies, but a fall can be catastrophic for future mobility and activities of daily living.

So let's consider some ways to prevent falling, and I will introduce an exercise that is designed to help with balance, coordination and stability.

When I watch my daughter's softball team, I'm always amazed at how quickly the girls pop up after a fall. Their 10-year-old bodies can sustain the impact of the ground without much trouble, and their pain tolerance seems surprisingly high. Even nasty-looking falls rarely cause more than a couple of minutes of discomfort. Play resumes, and often the athlete stays in the game.

For an adult, falling is a big deal. Even a little slip can result in a serious injury, so I'm careful on slippery surfaces. An icy front porch can result in a jammed shoulder, injured back or bruised hip. Over the past five years, I can remember at least two falls that gave me weeks of discomfort, bruising and pain.

The risk for older adults is even greater, as fall-related musculoskeletal injuries are often more serious. Head injuries and extremity fractures can leave older adults on the floor, unable to reach a phone to get help.

There are lots of preventive measures that an older adult can take to reduce the risk of falling and to be prepared if a fall does occur. Lower body strength training is particularly important, as a conditioned body can make corrections as it starts to lose balance. Exercises like chair squats, half lunges and small step-ups are great for strengthening the lower body muscles and don't require any machines or equipment.

Balance and stability training is also important. Creating situations that are unstable can help one prepare for future near-fall incidents and train the body to react in those situations. I have used tools like a wobble board to help older adults get comfortable with operating in an unstable environment to prevent future falls.

Since the feet are the only thing in contact with the ground during most daily activities, it makes sense to focus some attention on them. Ankle strengthening exercises are great, and there are some fun ways to challenge the small muscles in the foot as well.

This week's exercise is a perfect example, as the Short Foot only requires a hand towel and a little effort. It's appropriate for all ages and can be performed almost anywhere.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/73foot/]





1. Stand barefoot on a thin towel with your feet shoulder width apart.

Stand barefoot on a thin towel with your feet shoulder width apart. 2. Bend the knees slightly, and place your hands on your hips.

Bend the knees slightly, and place your hands on your hips. 3. Curl all your toes inward to grab the towel with both feet.

Curl all your toes inward to grab the towel with both feet. 4. Once you grasp with both feet, lift the front part of your foot off the floor.

Once you grasp with both feet, lift the front part of your foot off the floor. 5. Hold for a second, then lower and release the towel.

Hold for a second, then lower and release the towel. 6. Continue this for eight repetitions, and do two sets.

The Short Foot is an exercise I learned many years ago during my time as an exercise rehabilitation specialist for a chiropractor. We prescribed the movement to hundreds of older adults, and I have seen some amazing results.

Let's shorten those feet today!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He loves to hear from readers. Write to him at:

vballtop@aol.com











