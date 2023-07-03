Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she posted last week on Instagram. "A True Gift from God - blessed!" The supermodel and host of the reality competition series "The Face" confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not offer further the details. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying only that the child, a girl, "wasn't adopted. ... She's my child." Campbell's post Thursday was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter's tiny hand joining theirs."It's never too late to become a mother," Campbell wrote.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a baby boy via surrogate last month, the couple revealed in a surprise announcement last week. Wren Alexander Stephens is their fourth child. Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti in January. Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with a baby boy, Jack, in 2020. In Wednesday's announcement, Teigen said she and Legend reached out to a surrogate agency in 2021 about enlisting two surrogates, before she decided to try to carry a child again and restarted the IVF process. "Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra," Teigen wrote. "I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her." Teigen said the first embryo they tried with Alexandra did not survive. Then, during Teigen's pregnancy with Esti, the surrogate became pregnant with Teigen and Legend's son. "We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched 'Vanderpump Rules' with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," Teigen wrote Wednesday. "Just minutes before midnight on June 19, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth." "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen continued, revealing the child's middle name of Alexander is a tribute to the surrogate. Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles. Teigen wrote Wednesday that she always wanted four kids.