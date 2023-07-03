New parking deck in downtown Fayetteville on track to open soon, city says

FAYETTEVILLE -- The main structure of the six-story, downtown parking deck is complete. Next up come features such as elevators, striping, lights and a police substation.

City officials say the public should be able to start parking there by late August or early September. The police substation on the first floor should be ready by early next year, said Wade Abernathy, the city's facilities manager.

Construction is set to begin on the civic plaza of the downtown arts corridor, known as the Ramble, after the parking deck opens. The plaza will replace the 290 parking spaces in the lot west of the Walton Arts Center.

