Northwest Arkansas snaps four-game losing skid

Naturals 7, Wind Surge 4

Tyler Tolbert hit a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to give Northwest Arkansas a win over Wichita to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.

Steven Cruz pitched a hitless bottom of the ninth to notch his seventh save. Andrew McInvale (1-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter.

Pinch-hitter Jimmy Govern pulled Northwest Arkansas within 4-3 in the ninth with a run-scoring groundout before Tolbert's game-winning home run.

The Wind Surge (4-1, 32-41) scored four times in the bottom of the second off Northwest Arkansas starter Andrew Hoffman to take the early lead. Jake Rucker got Wichita on the board with a two-run triple. Brooks Lee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run and Patrick Winkel worked a bases-loaded walk to give Wichita a 4-0 lead.

The Naturals (1-4, 30-44) scored a run in the top of the fifth. Tyler Cropley doubled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Jeison Guzman's RBI groundout to first. Guzman added his sixth home run, a solo shot, in the top of the seventh to get Northwest Arkansas within 4-2.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette

Cardinals 5, Travelers 4

The Arkansas Travelers held an early lead Sunday night but couldn't maintain it as they fell to the Springfield Cardinals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

In the second inning, Riley Unroe hit a home run to right field to give Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

Each team scored two runs in the fifth inning before Springfield took a lead with two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.

Chandler Redmond's sixth inning home run tied the score 4-4. Nick Dunn then gave the Cardinals the lead with a sacrifice-fly in the seventh inning.

Three of Arkansas' five pitchers allowed a run. Michael Flynn earned a blown save for allowing two runs on Redmond's home run. Travis Kuhn (4-1) took his first loss for allowing a run in the seventh inning.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette