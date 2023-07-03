NWA planners, cities work to improve pedestrian safety

Pedestrian deaths on the nation's roads skyrocketed in the last decade, but regional planners and cities are working to make roads in Northwest Arkansas safer for folks who get around without a car.

The Governors Highway Safety Association's latest report says drivers killed at least 7,508 pedestrians in the U.S. in 2022, the most since 1981. Since 2010, pedestrian deaths have jumped 77%, while all other traffic-related deaths rose 25%.

"The saddest part is that these crashes are preventable," said Jonathan Adkins, chief executive officer of the association. "We know what works -- better-designed infrastructure, lower speeds, addressing risky driving behaviors that pose a danger to people walking.