SOCCER

Ferreira's goals pace U.S.

Jesus Ferreira became the first American to score international hat tricks in consecutive games, and the United States advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday night in Charlotte, N.C.. Ferreira scored in the 14th and 38th minutes against 101st-ranked Trinidad, then converted a penalty kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Cade Cowell scored in the 66th, four minutes after entering, and Gianluca Busio in the 79th -- the first international goal for both. Brandon Vazquez added his third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time as the No. 11 Americans won by six goals for the second consecutive game. A 22-year-old son of former Colombian midfielder David Ferreira, Jesus Ferreira joined Landon Donovan as the only Americans with three hat tricks. Twelve of Ferreira's 14 international goals have been against Caribbean nations, including four against Grenada in June 2022 and three versus St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen wins again

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third consecutive world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits. Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth consecutive race and notched his fifth consecutive win and seventh in nine races so far this season. He increased his championship lead to 81 points over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. The victory also took the 25-year-old Dutchman onto 42 F1 wins overall, one ahead of the late Ayrton Senna and alone in fifth place on F1's all-time list of winners.

GOLF

Gooch earns LIV title

Talor Gooch won his third LIV Golf League title of the year, making a curling 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau. Gooch won $4 million. Along with victories in Australia and Singapore, the former Oklahoma State player now has earned $13,376,583 in eight LIV events this year. Gooch finished at 12 under to become the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded rival league. DeChambeau closed with a 69.

Barjon first in Korn Ferry

Paul Barjon shot a 6-under 65 for a one-stroke victory in the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill. Barjon birdied five of the first seven holes, added birdies on the two back-nine par 5s and made only one bogey. The 30-year-old Frenchman finished at 26-under 258 at Panther Creek for his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory. Jackson Suber was second after a 62.

BASEBALL

Angels' Drury heads to IL

Angels infielder Brandon Drury was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left shoulder contusion. The team also recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake before the finale of its three-game series against Arizona. Drury was playing second base when he injured his shoulder Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. Drury has played in 75 games in his first season with the Angels, hitting .275 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.

Rickie Fowler holds the winner's trophy after winning on the first play-off hole on the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



First-place team champions Torque GC, from left to right, captain Joaquín Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastián Muñoz and David Puig celebrate during the trophy ceremony of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (LIV Golf via AP)

