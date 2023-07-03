OLD NEWS BONUS: Reporter watches town in 1923 as Dempsey fights Gibbons

Arkansas Gazette, Page 10, July 5, 1923:
- By Richard Henry Little
- Chicago Tribune-New York Times Special to the Gazette
Shelby, Mont., July 4 — It is Shelby's great day. Main Street was crowded from Larson's department store clear down to the post office. There was another big crowd down at the depot and people stood on all the mountain tops silhouetted against the clear blue sky. They were mostly Montana people, because only people living within 24 hours of Shelby could get here in time for the fight, and it takes about that long to get across the state.
It