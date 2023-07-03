100 YEARS AGO July 3, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE — Fire, originating in the Carnation Bakery Company, on Block Street, about 3 o’clock Sunday morning, destroyed three buildings and caused loss of between $25,000 and $30,000. Fast work by the fire department saved the remainder of the block. The fire was discovered by the night operator at the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, who noticed a phone signal from the bakery and attempted to get an answer. Failing in this, she went to the window to see what might be causing a phone signal at that hour. Flames were shooting high into the air.

50 YEARS AGO July 3, 1973

m Governor Bumpers’ energy adviser told him Monday that “massive steps,” including a sharp curtailment of automobile traffic in cities, may have to be taken to assure Arkansas farmers enough fuel to harvest their crops this year. Dr. Otto Zinke of Fayetteville, a physics professor at the University of Arkansas who has made a continuing analysis of national and state energy developments, gave Mr. Bumpers a report showing that a current shortage of gasoline and diesel oil by Arkansas distributors would affect about 3,200 farmers.

25 YEARS AGO July 3, 1998

m HONG KONG — Laying out a sweeping view of the world, President Clinton said today that the United States will be increasingly tied to China and Asia by economics, culture and security interests. “Our future is tied to Asia’s,” he said. “Our futures are inextricably bound together.” Clinton said U.S. security interests in Asia remain rooted in ties to five established allies — Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand — but that the United States also will increasingly seek ties to “a stable, prosperous, increasingly open China.” Clinton started the last day of his nine-day trip to China with an overview of U.S. interests across the Pacific. He said the United States is drawn to the East both by economic and family ties. More and more, American jobs, paychecks and savings are affected by the economies of Asia, he said. “When markets tremble in Tokyo or Hong Kong,” he said, “they tremble all over the world.”

10 YEARS AGO July 3, 2013

m The first lawsuit to challenge Arkansas’ ban on same-sex marriage was filed Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court on behalf of 11 gay couples from five counties. The suit’s author said the challenge is based on the state Supreme Court’s ongoing interpretation of privacy rights, which have grown over the past 10 years to the extent that the Arkansas Constitution grants greater protections than its federal counterpart. Attorney Cheryl Maples of Searcy filed the 29-page suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court asking Judge Jay Moody to strike down the 9-year-old state Constitutional amendment and 16-year-old legislation that prevents same-sex couples from marrying in Arkansas or having their legitimate marriages recognized by the state.



