Palou wins again, makes it 3 in a row

Alex Palou refused to acknowledge his dominance of IndyCar in the days leading up to Sunday's race at Mid-Ohio.

He found it hard to stick with that refrain after a third consecutive win.

Palou executed perfect strategy with a fast car to beat Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon by a wide margin, giving him four wins in his last five races and a massive lead in points as he chases a second title in three seasons.

Palou began his dominating run on the road course at Indianapolis, and he captured the pole in the Indy 500 and was in contention there until an issue on pit road led to a fourth-place finish. He followed with wins on the streets of Detroit and at Road America before giving the Ganassi team its record-tying 12th win at Mid-Ohio.

"I think maybe we're starting to honestly," Palou said of his dominance. "But it's really tight. It's about putting everything together. We've been able to do this quite often this year. Hopefully we'll be able to keep it together. We haven't been fastest in practice or qualifying, but we have been in the races and that's where it matters."

Dixon, the last driver to win three consecutive IndyCar races, finished second to move into second in the title chase -- albeit 110 points back. Will Power was surprised to finish third because he lost track of where he was in the running order, while Christian Lundgaard finished fourth and Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top five.

"Second place is great, but unfortunately the man we're chasing finished first," said Dixon, the six-time series champion who opened the 2020 season with three consecutive wins. "But huge congrats to Alex and the 10 crew. "

Palou's stiffest competition at the road course in Lexington, Ohio, came from pole sitter Colton Herta, who led after a yellow flag on the opening lap through the first round of pit stops in a race that otherwise went green the rest of the way.

Herta had trouble on his final stop, though, crossing himself up on entry. It appeared as if he tried to push the button for speed control and it failed to engage, but regardless, the pass-through penalty took him out of contention. He finished 11th.

Graham Rahal, who started alongside Herta on the front row, has struggled this season but was poised to have a big day for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Then he also had a problem during a pit stop, where his left rear did not get on cleanly, and that cost him several seconds and ultimately relegated him to a seventh-place finish.

"We win as a team, we lose as a team. I thought the car should have been further forward today, but it's a quick reminder we have to be better in every phase of the program," said Rahal, who won at Mid-Ohio in 2015 and considers it his home track.

"Look," he said, "I'm disappointed. That's a fact. It's going to sting to think about it over the next couple of weeks, but we just have to continue to improve in every aspect of the game, and that is what it is."

Winner Alex Paulo, center, second-place finisher Scott Dixon, left, and third-place finisher Will Power, right, spray each other in Victory Lane after an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)



Alex Paulo, top, celebrates after winning an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)



Alex Paulo competes during an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)



Alex Paulo competes during an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

