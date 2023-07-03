Paris OKs discharge of fireworks in city limits for 4th of July holiday

A new city ordinance will now allow fireworks, excluding bottle rockets, to be discharged on private property in Paris, Ark., from noon until 11:59 p.m. on July 4th, a Facebook post from the police department said.

Mayor Daniel Rogers said the ordinance was updated at a special meeting last week.

“Previously, the ordinance was kind of old, it had been last updated in 1941, so we thought that because people were firing fireworks anyway, even though we were a city where they were kind of outlawed, we’d change it,” Rogers said Monday afternoon.

The mayor also said the city hoped to lessen calls to first responders about fireworks and reap more sales tax revenue from residents buying fireworks.

Rogers said the city looked at copies of Booneville's and Ozark’s fireworks policies and adapted an ordinance that worked for Paris.

“Ours has a shorter time period, we only allow fireworks to be discharged on the 4th [of July] and we have a stricter time limit,” the mayor said.

“Until the designated times on July 4th, please refrain from discharging fireworks,” the post said.

He said the exclusion of bottle rockets came from Ozark's policy.

“We figured that our towns were pretty similar and, if they excluded it, then there was probably a very good reason for it,” Rogers said.

“No fireworks are to be discharged in the area deemed as the Central Business District. This includes most of the downtown area,” the post said on Sunday evening.

“We don’t want any fireworks near the old buildings downtown that could catch them on fire,” Rogers said.

“Fireworks are always prohibited in the Main Street District to protect our irreplaceable, historic structures,” the Main Street Paris Facebook page said in a post. The page on Facebook lists the address of the area as 301 W. Walnut St.

The mayor said Paris police officers and volunteer firefighters are always on call for emergencies in the city.

“But we don’t really feel like there will be an uptick because people have been doing it illegally for years. We suspect it will be the people who have already been doing it for years,” Rogers said, “So it will be a test run this year, to see.”

The mayor also said the ordinance will allow for fireworks to be sold and discharged around New Year’s.

He said fireworks can be sold from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1. Fireworks could be discharged on New Year’s Eve, until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.