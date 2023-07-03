PB native brings Black Rodeo home

All day Saturday bulls, horses, steers and even sheep made their way into the Pine Bluff Convention Center. They, of course, were not unsupervised. The animals were part of a rodeo extravaganza featuring African American cowboys and cowgirls from across the South testing their riding skills in a variety of mounted events.

Matt Jones and Clint Bailey were the two stock contractors for the event. Their farms provided all the rodeo animals, along with the labyrinth of gates and fence panels to handle the livestock. Bailey, who owns Bailey Farm and Ranch of White Hall said, "A cowboy isn't competing against his fellow cowboys. He will always help another cowboy even if they are riding in the same event. He is pitting himself against the animal and the clock."

Rodeo promoter Daniel Moore, who brought the event to Pine Bluff, is in his early 20s. He said, "I love the spirit of the Black cowboy, and I love Pine Bluff. I'm proud to bring this full rodeo to my hometown to let people see what we do and how well we do it. This competition isn't just for Black cowboys but for all cowboys and cowgirls. This is an opportunity to show off our city to folks from all parts of the country, too."

To prove his point, cowboys and cowgirls participating in the 12 separate challenges came from Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Moore had 100 dump truck loads of sandy soil hauled into the arena to provide an average eight-inch thick cushion of soil over the convention center's concrete floor.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., some 3,200 ticket holders at $25 a head were treated to the grand entry, with all participants riding into and circling the arena several times to show off their horses of every marking, color and hue. The National Anthem was followed by Arkansas' first Black Rodeo Queen Jadayia Kursh displaying the American flag as she carried it around the arena on her handsome mount.

Adhering to rodeo tradition, Mutton Bustin' launched the events, with sheep provided by Matt Jones' JMS Livestock and Rodeo Co. from Watson Chapel. Youngsters in full western regalia tried their hand at riding sheep as they were turned out of the cattle shoot. Jones said, "I've been raising bulls, sheep and bucking horses for rodeos since I was a kid. That's basically for the last twenty-five years."

Competitions began in earnest with bareback bronc riding, followed by steer wrestling, team roping, pony express and lady's breakaway for the first half of the program. A short break in the action was filled with a live, musical interlude by Nikko Parrish and her band.

The excitement continued with junior breakaway, barrel racing, junior barrel racing, tie down, lady's steer undercoating and another pony express. Bull riding rounded out the ticket, climaxing the night with the most dangerous event of the evening,

Matt Jones explained, "We place a flank rope on the bull's back hips. It doesn't hurt them but makes them try to buck the rope off."

Jake England from Wyatt, Miss., and Brandon Carter from Nuttbush, Tenn., acted as rodeo clowns for the event. Clowns traditionally tell jokes and perform antics to lighten the atmosphere and to entertain the crowd. At the same time, they bravely put their own well-being at risk to protect unseated riders. England said of himself and his fellow "bullfighter," "We protect the rider when he gets bucked off and goes down. It's our job to distract the bull, who will turn off the unseated rider, while the rider gets to safety."

A myriad of cowboys working together traveled to Pine Bluff to ensure the rodeo's safe and smooth operation.

A few of these dedicated horsemen included time judge Bobby Foster from Tulsa, Okla., and pick-up rider Tyrone Tucker from Houston, Miss.

With security provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and the genuine fellowship of western culture, the event went off without a hitch.

Clint Bailey of Bailey's Farms and Ranch in White Hall provided the bucking bull he rode for a full eight seconds. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Outriders Tyrone Tucker and Clint Bailey wrangled a bucking pony after he unseated his rider. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Black Rodeo promoter and Pine Bluff native son Daniel Moore (left) with his friend Racheal Wofford participate in the event. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

