Remember when Little Rock’s Firecracker Fast 5K was a 4-mile night race?





The 2023 Firecracker Fast 5K in Little Rock will start at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Kavanaugh Boulevard west of North University Avenue. Sponsor Fleet Feet Sports bills it as the 47th annual Firecracker.

But long before Fleet Feet took over in 2013 and even longer before the point-to-point, 3.1-mile footrace flowed downhill from Little Rock's Heights to War Memorial Stadium, the Firecracker was a four-mile race through Cammack Village with 67 entrants, mostly men. The water stop was a card table that July 4, 1977, and nobody stopped for water. Runners did not want to be slowed down by water-stop water in the 1970s.

By 1980, the course had shifted to what is now Chenal Parkway but was then nothing like Chenal Parkway today. And it was a nighttime race. Director Gary Smith optimistically expected about 250 runners to materialize at 9 p.m. that July 3 to "toe the line" near the intersection of West Markham Street and Rock Creek Parkway. More showed up.

With fireworks to start them, these whippets raced on a double-loop course marked by torches. Only one man and one woman got awards — the winners — but the first 250 also-rans did get the logo T-shirts runners like so much.

In 1981, the race shifted to Maumelle. By 1986 the four-miler was acclaimed as the state's third largest footrace. And the next year, with Olympian Frank Shorter coming, Smith shortened the course to 3.1 miles ... and the Firecracker 5K was born — in Maumelle.

In 1988, with his star attraction the great Bill Rodgers, Smith changed the course to the lightning-fast route it still mostly uses today, from the Heights of Little Rock to War Memorial Stadium. Little changed from 1988 to 2013 except the weather. Only the folks who just had to win a firecracker award at the finish line minded being beaten by ­"real" runners from Kenya.

The Firecracker became so entrenched as an Independence Day activity that extraordinary numbers of people waited until race day to register. During his time, if Smith had decided one year not to hold Easy Runner's Firecracker Fast 5K, the sun would have arisen on the Fourth of July over hundreds of confused people milling about Kavanaugh.



