Russia drones shot down in blitz on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine -- After a relative lull, Russia launched a drone attack early Sunday on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, officials said. It was the first such attack in 12 days.

All of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down, according to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv city administration. In addition to the city itself, the surrounding Kyiv region was targeted. Kyiv regional Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone.

Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn't provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine's air force said that across the country, eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians.

Farther south, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in overnight shelling of Ukraine's partially occupied southern Kherson province, said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Ukrainian administration of the province.





The child was wounded when the Russian army shelled the village of Mylove on the banks of the Dnieper River in the Beryslav district, Tolokonnikov said.

"The child was hospitalized, there is no threat to his life," he said on state TV.

Shelling of Kherson province continued Sunday morning, wounding four people in the regional capital, also called Kherson. The regional prosecutor's office said that a residential area of the city was targeted by Russian troops operating in the Russia-occupied part of the Kherson province.

"At least four citizens were wounded, two of them due to a targeted strike on a high-rise building," the office wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military reported that the most intense fighting continued in Ukraine's industrial east, with attacks focused around Bakhmut, Marinka and Lyman in the country's Donetsk province, where 46 combat clashes took place.

Ukrainian forces were advancing amid a "massive offensive" on the southern and northern flanks of the destroyed city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces spokesman Serhii Cherevaty told Ukrainian state television. But he didn't mention how much progress they made. The details, he said, would be disclosed once Ukrainian forces had analyzed the situation and consolidated their positions.

In its regular update Sunday morning, the General Staff said that over the previous 24 hours, Russia had carried out 27 airstrikes, one missile strike and about 80 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, targeting regions in the north, northeast, east and south of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Black Sea port city of Odesa on Sunday -- the day the country honors its navy -- to hear a report from the navy commander, discuss prospects for the development of a naval drone and missile program, as well as present awards to service members.

In Russia, local officials reported that air defense systems shot down a drone over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, while the neighboring Kursk region faced shelling attacks. No casualties or damage were reported.

Following the drama of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion last week, Russian authorities remained defiant. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin came out of this situation "having strengthened his position even more both in the country and in the world."

Russian society, he said, "having passed this test, has shown its maturity." According to Volodin, there was "not a single example of someone supporting the rebellion."

But Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, was believed to have been detained days after the mutiny. It's not clear whether Surovikin, who has longtime links to Prigozhin, faces any charges or where he is being held, reflecting the opaque world of the Kremlin's politics and uncertainty after the revolt.

Writing on Telegram, Volodin said that the Russian president "did everything to prevent bloodshed and confusion," including explaining to Wagner fighters "the real state of affairs." "[Putin] suggested that those who want to defend Russia continue their service with weapons in their hands. As far as I know, many of them agreed to this," Volodin said.

In addition, the speaker of the State Duma said that he had analyzed the "challenges" Russia faced in the past, affirming that if "someone like Putin" had been leading the country in 1917 and 1991, there wouldn't have been a revolution in Russia, and the USSR wouldn't have collapsed.

But independent observers and analysts say that Putin may come out politically weakened after first announcing that Wagner would face harsh repercussions, only to later say that the group's forces wouldn't face prosecution. Prigozhin was also allowed to leave Russia for Belarus.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Sunday that Poland would send 500 police officers to join 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers already on the country's border with Belarus. It follows an announcement from last week that Poland would strengthen defenses on its eastern border after the relocation of Wagner fighters to Belarus.

NO QUICK VICTORY

The battle for the town of Neskuchne, a tiny village in southern Ukraine, stands out as an example of how future battles for Ukraine to reclaim territory held by the Russians could go.

The Ukrainian soldiers thought the Russians would quickly retreat from Neskuchne, especially after a concerted artillery barrage and a rocket strike on their headquarters.

Instead, the Russians dug in, fighting for two days before giving up the village last month, leaving their dead decaying on the roadside and piles of expended ammunition around their makeshift defenses.

The Russian defeat, on June 9, was Ukraine's first win in a prolonged counteroffensive that is well into its fourth week but moving at a slower pace than expected. In that respect, the battle for Neskuchne served as an early warning that Ukraine's and the Western allies' hopes for a quick victory were unrealistic and that every mile of their drive into Russian-occupied territory would be grueling and contested.

The dayslong battle was fought largely by a contingent of volunteer fighters who attacked on foot, not by the large, NATO-trained brigades equipped with Western tanks and armored troop transports that military analysts thought would lead the long-awaited advance.

Soldiers who described the fighting, along with visual evidence of the battle still scattered around Neskuchne two weeks after it ended, made clear that Ukraine's success had hinged on ingenuity that helped catch the Russian forces off guard.

In the days after Neskuchne's "liberation," which was announced June 10, Ukrainian forces have managed to retake several villages farther south. But since that early string of victories, Ukraine's offensive has been slow. Ukrainian forces have been mired by staunch Russian defenses, mounting casualties and field after field of land mines.

The battle for Neskuchne pitted about 70 Ukrainian troops from the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade against roughly 150 Russian soldiers from the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, as well as a contingent of Russian inmates turned soldiers known as the Storm Z unit.

Neskuchne, a village of about 500 people, had been occupied by the Russians since the early months of the war, leaving ample time for Russia's forces there to dig in. The terrain around the village -- a gradual rise to the west and the Mokri Yaly River to the east -- meant that Neskuchne acted as a gateway to a string of villages to the south. In short: There was only one way in and one way out.

The Russians knew this, and they expected that a Ukrainian advance into the village would be supported by tanks and other heavy equipment down its main, north-south road. Ukrainian soldiers who took part in the battle said that the Russian defenses had consisted of anti-tank mines and stockpiles of anti-tank missiles, some of which still remained in the Russian headquarters that was seen by The New York Times.

But the attack, at least in its early stages, did not incorporate "combined arms," a reference to the NATO military strategy of coordinating artillery fire with troop and tank movements that is often cited by Western military analysts and U.S. officials as critical to Ukraine's counteroffensive success.

Instead of using tanks, which could easily be seen from the air or heard on the ground, the Ukrainians entered the village quietly, on foot and in small groups of infantry, after a World War I-style artillery bombardment.

Unlike the mass saturation of artillery fire common in that war, however, Ukraine's strike on Neskuchne also incorporated a guided rocket attack. The rockets, fired by U.S.-supplied HIMARS, hit the Russian headquarters -- a command post in the village's northeast corner that had once been a school -- and damaged the building but failed to destroy it.

Most of Neskuchne's roughly 200 homes and shops are single-story structures that are common in rural Ukraine, which meant the two-story school was strategically important for any kind of defense. Much of the battle for the village centered on routing the Russians from the school, Neskuchnenska, which had closed down after the invasion.

Russian soldiers from the 60th brigade had prepared the building for any kind of attack, boring passageways between the classrooms so soldiers could move around without exposing themselves to gunfire -- a tactic that Islamic State group fighters employed during the 2017 battle for the Iraqi city of Mosul. The defenders also set up their barracks in the basement and carved holes in the walls for machine guns.

One machine-gun nest, constructed in a stairwell with sandbags and a small firing slit, pointed toward the north-south road that provided the only access to the village. The position was littered with hundreds of shell casings, a clear indicator that the school remained occupied and defended after the HIMARS strike.

"After the headquarters was hit by HIMARS rockets, they continued to defend themselves," said Dmytro, a soldier with the 129th brigade who also took part in the battle. Only after using more artillery "did we manage finally to drive them out of the school," he said.

The battle all but ended June 9, when the Russian forces retreated under the threat of being surrounded. More than a dozen Russian soldiers were killed and wounded, and the Ukrainian soldiers said some had drowned while trying to flee across the Mokri Yaly River. At least six Ukrainian soldiers died in the fighting.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press and by Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Yurii Shyvala of The New York Times.