Shiloh Museum visitors finding places in downtown Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The New Yorkers said they were surprised by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

They came in March to visit the museum, and they almost didn't find it, said Elena Madison, director of projects for the Project for Public Spaces in New York.

"But the museum has amazing stuff, a lot of interesting programs and a lot of interesting history," Madison said. "They have resources of all kinds indoors. We want them to come outside a little bit and be more visible and available to the community."

"I walked here from the [Razorback Greenway] trail," said Emily Putnam, project director.