Shiloh Museum visitors finding places in downtown Springdale

Justin Rucker of Fayetteville works Saturday July 1, 2023 with a crew from Forge Productions to set up a stage and sound system for a live music show at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark history in Springdale. The museum is working with a grant from the Project for Public Spaces to create a "place" at the museum for every member of the community. In a public input session Thursday, residents were asked to consider different outdoor space at the museum and share ideas to make the museum grounds more welcoming. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
SPRINGDALE -- The New Yorkers said they were surprised by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.
They came in March to visit the museum, and they almost didn't find it, said Elena Madison, director of projects for the Project for Public Spaces in New York.
"But the museum has amazing stuff, a lot of interesting programs and a lot of interesting history," Madison said. "They have resources of all kinds indoors. We want them to come outside a little bit and be more visible and available to the community."
"I walked here from the [Razorback Greenway] trail," said Emily Putnam, project director.
Print Headline: Museum visitors finding spaces in downtown Springdale
