Springdale Public Schools names Marcia Smith deputy superintendent

SPRINGDALE -- The School District named Marcia Smith its new deputy superintendent Monday.

Smith, a 33-year veteran of the Springdale district, served as associate superintendent the past five years, according to a district news release Monday.

"She knows Springdale and has dedicated her professional career to the betterment of our students, faculty, staff and community," district Superintendent Jared Cleveland said in the release. "She is the epitome of servant leadership and I am proud to serve on this team with her."

Smith taught math at Southwest Junior High School and Springdale High School, where she was a department chairwoman and assistant principal, the release states. She rose to be the principal at George Junior High School and an assistant superintendent for secondary teaching and learning.

"Being selected as the deputy superintendent of Springdale Public Schools fills me with a mix of gratitude, pride and excitement," Smith said in the release. "I am honored to have been chosen for this position, and I am grateful to Dr. Cleveland and the Springdale School Board for placing their trust in me. I will continue to work with the talented educators and staff of Springdale Public Schools to enhance the quality of education, implement innovative strategies, and ensure that every student receives the support they need to thrive academically and personally. I am committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment where students and staff have the support they need."

Smith succeeds Kelly Hayes, who retired after the 2022-23 school year. Smith said she plans to continue the work of Hayes and other previous district deputy superintendents.

"They left big shoes to fill," Smith said in the release. "I hope to continue to create systems that support the students, staff and families of Springdale."

Cleveland said Smith will lead with true professionalism.

Smith has a bachelor's degree in mathematics and teaching from John Brown University and a doctorate, specialist and master's degree from the University of Arkansas, according to the release.

She's also an adjunct professor at the UA and president-elect of the Arkansas Association of Curriculum and Instruction Administrators Board, which helps shape educational policies and initiatives, the release states.

"It brings me great satisfaction to witness aspiring individuals in the field of education strive for higher degrees and continue their professional journey in the realm of academia," Smith said in the release.