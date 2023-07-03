Strikeout (not)

On his 1960 debut record album titled "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," the standup comedian included a short bit called "Nobody will ever play baseball." It was an imagined conversation of a game production company's representative rejecting (and making fun of) Abner Doubleday's pitch to sell baseball to the company.

For context, some historians believe Doubleday either invented or made popular the game of baseball. Other historians have disputed this.

No matter how the game began, with today's ticket prices and ill-mannered player behavior, a parallel to Newhart's bit might be created as "Nobody will ever watch baseball." It would explain why professional baseball has ceased to exist.

We know, despite its nonbelievers, baseball's popularity grew so rapidly throughout the 20th century that it became known as America's pastime. Today, however, ticket costs for a family of four prevent many Americans from attending a major league game.

According to The Hustle, in 2022, the average cost for a family of four to attend a major league baseball (MLB) game was $204.76. The cost included four tickets, two beers, two sodas, four hot dogs and parking. As this was the average cost, actual cost was less at some ballparks and more at others.

Although the cost of game attendance may be just one of several factors that drive fans away from major league ballparks, it's clear there's been a steady decline in MLB game attendance since 2012. In fact, CBSSports.com reported in October 2022 that from 2012 to 2022 (and not counting 2020 data because games were closed to fans due to covid-19), MLB suffered "a decline in attendance in nine consecutive seasons."

Another factor in the decline of attendance may relate to ill-mannered player behavior. In its infancy and adolescence, professional baseball may have been a sport that built character, but today it is merely a money machine populated with wealthy players who seemingly make their living by *spitting and open-mouth gum-chewing. And when their team wins, they celebrate like undisciplined children who jump together, splash liquid on each other and pay no attention to the team players they just beat.

(*MLB banned spitting in 2020 because of covid-19 concerns, but currently one seldom, if ever, sees the ban enforced.)

With this year's baseball All-Star game scheduled for July 11 in Seattle, and ticket prices on the SeatGeek.com website beginning at $321 (not including drinks, food and parking), it's a wonder that the seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle probably will be filled.

But ticket cost is not the worst element of the event; even worse is that fans get to choose most of the All-Star players, thus filling rosters according to player popularity rather than according to player skills. It's a matter of chance that the chosen popular players also are the most skilled, even though high skill level is a factor that an All-Star game should require of all players.

Basically, the All-Star game is an expensive showcase for popular players, and to a great extent it reflects what has become of MLB in general. As FoxSports.com reported on April 5 of this year, the average MLB player salary is $4.9 million, with the New York Mets' payroll leading all of MLB at $355 million.

Nonetheless, there evidently are still enough financially able fans to allow baseball's survival and to allow players to demand (and receive) very high salaries.

Perhaps Newhart's humor doesn't warrant a companion piece. Yet.

Bruce Plopper is a journalism professor emeritus in the UALR School of Mass Communication and a lifelong baseball fan.