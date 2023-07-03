Sulphur Springs celebration well-attended despite heat

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Temperatures reached into the 90s June 24 during the annual Sulphur Days celebration, so it could be said folks attending had a "hot time in the old town."

Fortunately, a slight breeze was blowing most of the day, and the big trees in the park provided ample shade whenever someone needed to cool off. Several cooled off by slipping into the waters of La LaBalladine after the fishing derby was over.

Events began at 8 a.m., with several coming out to eat at the pancake breakfast sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Special Events Committee. Diners enjoyed pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs to start their day. Meanwhile, over in the park, young anglers were signing up for the fishing derby. Seventy-four young fishermen signed up, with fishing continuing until 10 a.m. When time was called, awards were presented to Karmyn Kelvinson, 10, of Sulphur Springs, who caught the biggest fish, and Jase Handle, 8, of Gravette, who caught the most fish (seven). Both received a fishing rod and a tackle box that contained a $30 gift certificate. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission provided prizes.

Carnival games were set up, and a few vendors offered merchandise for sale. The expected pony ride concession did not show up, but children could have their faces painted or select books offered for sale by the Sulphur Springs Public Library.

The annual parade wound its way through town at 11 a.m. with four floats entered along with numerous firetrucks from around the area. Shortly after the parade, numbered ducks were released in the upper end of the lake and floated downstream in the popular duck race. Cash prizes were awarded to the four winners with the fastest ducks. Prize winners were Amanda Cantrell, first place, $100; Ashtin Greenlee, second place, $50; Megan Kane, third place, $20; and Alaina Carlton, fourth place, $10.

Several youngsters bought tickets allowing them to pick up a sledgehammer and bash a pickup. Before the day was over, they had turned a fairly nice-looking vehicle into an absolute wreck. Others purchased tickets, allowing them to climb through the "money car" nearby, looking for $100 cash hidden inside. The prize money was well hidden, and only $15 of the cash was located.

Members of the Friendly Neighbors Club brought their tasty baked goods and held their annual cake walk under the pavilion. Several enjoyed participating for a chance to win some homemade treats. Others who were hungry had a wide choice of food trucks and could select snacks or a tasty meal. Vendors offered Mexican food, hot dogs, corn dogs, funnel cakes, barbecue sandwiches, kettle corn, fries and other "fair food." Cooling, refreshing drinks included fresh hand-squeezed lemonade, shaved ice, snow cones, soft drinks and specialty teas.

Members of CJ Off-Road, a group of off-road enthusiasts from the Gravette/Decatur area, brought their rock crawlers and circled the dirt track on the back side of the park, giving rides to whoever wanted to take a spin.

Several lingered in the park until nightfall to watch the annual fireworks display that ended the event.