United Way gets new executive director

The United Way of Central Arkansas has named Jessica Clawson as its new executive director.

Clawson has been a resident of Conway since 2003, when she moved there to attend the University of Central Arkansas.

"Her diverse background and proven ability to lead will be an asset to the organization, and the board is looking forward to working with her and the team to continue to grow UWCA's impact in our community," board President Brandi Keith said in a news release.

Based in Conway, the United Way of Central Arkansas serves Faulkner, Conway, Perry and Van Buren counties and focuses on the areas of education, income and health.

"UWCA is committed to our communities and determined to see grant dollars multiply to serve the growing needs," Clawson said in the release.