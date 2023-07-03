Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 22-28 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
June 22
Pablo Emillio Garcia III, 56, and Katina Louise Hoback, 48, both of Springdale
David George Kennedy, 37, and Alyssa Christine Kuhns, 35, both of Fayetteville
John Todd McCaslin, 54, and Christina Lynn Watson, 50, both of Springdale
Gonzalo Serna III, 29, and Geordan Elenor Beck, 26, both of Springdale
Cade Alexander Smith, 23, Searcy, and Katherine DeVere Gilmore, 22, both of Cave Springs
Thomas Ryley Kane Williams, 25, and Raneesha Jean Brown, 29, both of Fayetteville
June 23
Jacob Tyler Blackburn, 29, and Kaylin Gabrielle Peters, 24, both of Fayetteville
Joel Anthony Cline, 30, and Amber Lynn De La Maire, 25, both of Springdale
Michael Leroy Girardin, 45, and Kelly Lane Owens, 46, both of Fayetteville
Logan Carter Lamp, 23, and Hannah Faye Carr, 20, both of Fayetteville
Colt Alexander Limore, 33, and Brianna Dawn Branham, 31, both of Fayetteville
Landon Ryan Lynch, 27, and Megan Leann Magness, 27, both of Farmington
Perry Martin Philpot, 31, and Lindsey Jo Cawood, 29, both of Gentry
Francisco Ramirez-Martinez, 21, and Claudia Orozco Otero, 20, both of Springdale
June 26
Steven Lee Calvert, 54, and Justin Wayne Huckabee, 53, both of Cane Hill
Scott Ryan Hachmann, 45, and Heather Marie Hooper, 39, both of Farmington
Jerrell Cheton Jackson, 36, and LaQueta Dernae Morgan, 36, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Lewan Juan Livai, 51, and Momoko Yamane, 37, both of Springdale
Minh Duc Pham, 29, and Huong Thi Mai Phan, 42, both of Fayetteville
Ethan Isaac Scates, 22, and Lexis Skye Madewell, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Garrett Miles Waller, 20, and Elizabeth Grace Patterson, 20, both of Fayetteville
Adrian Dee Ward, 46, and Melanie Farrell, 50, both of Winslow
Charles Emmett Wood, 24, and Alexis Marie Shelley, 25, both of Farmington
Walker Gene Wooten, 21, and Caitlynn Elizabeth Bradley, 25, both of Fayetteville
June 27
Brian Allen Gray, 61, and Vicki Mae Renfro, 56, both of Fayetteville
Charles Jared Greggs, 34, and Teather Marie Murphree, 47, both of Bentonville
Yohan Jose Melendez Moreno, 33, and Taylor Dawn Taylor, 33, both of Springdale
Saul Mendez Velazquez, 33, and Diana Lozano, 35, both of Springdale
June 28
Jake Boone Goodwin, 22, and Emily Brooke Laughter, 20, both of Hindsville
Kimble Andrew Jennings, 25, and Rebecca Leonor Calleja, 24, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Martin Kreis, 32, and Blakeley Ann Knox, 29, both of Fayetteville
Abigail Jane Manuel, 34, and Danielle Secilia Cecil, 30, both of Springdale
Juan Raul Vargas Ruiz, 21, and Jamie Michelle Herrera, 22, both of Springdale
Ethan John Washispack, 26, and MaryJohn Richmond, 26, both of Fayetteville