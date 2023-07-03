Washington County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.
Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.
Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.
Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.
Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
June 19
Mariachi's Grill & Cantina
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville
Priority violations: In walk-in cooler, a bucket with cheese sauce has date marked as 06/07, more than seven days.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Small prep table for chip salsas and small refrigerator for milk lack thermometers. Original bucket of another food is used to stored chopped lettuce.
June 20
Foghorn's
1100 48th Place, Springdale
Priority violations: The floor of the walk-in cooler has blood and other residues on the floor, the lid to the salad prep table has food residues and the back room has water pooling on the floor. Two knives on the knife shelf have food residue on the surface.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Multiple spray bottles of chemicals without a label on the bottle.
McDonald's
4762 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Frappe machine refrigerator has a build-up of syrup on the bottom.
Core violations: The hot-holding chicken patty was at 130 degrees.
McDonald's
4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Employee cracking shell eggs did not change gloves and wash hands and another employee touched face and did not change gloves or wash hands. The chemical sanitation on the warewashing machine is not dispensing sanitation.
Noble Graze
2526 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 130, Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.
Nutrition Hub
1545 W. 15th St., Suite 6, Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit is expired as of 3/31/23.
Core violations: Prep area handwash sink lacks paper towels.
Serranos Mexican Grill & Cantina
1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville
Priority violations: The dish machine had a concentration of 0 ppm chlorine. Butter at 44 degrees, raw ground beef at 43 degrees, raw whole muscle beef at 43 degrees, hotdogs at 46 degrees, queso at 45 degrees, raw chicken at 44 degrees and sour cream at 44 degrees in the walk-in. A spray can of Raid labeled for residential use only was in the food prep area, and an unidentified green liquid was in a reused mixer bottle with the bar chemicals.
Priority foundation violations: The menu included the consumer advisory, but the items did not have an asterisks.
Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Sanitizer solution in bucket was over 200 ppm chlorine. Dumpster lid was propped open with a plank of wood.
Shave The Planet
3078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Priority violations: Several small ants observed on back storage shelving and several large ants observed near the potable water storage container below the three-compartment sink.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Food employee manager is wearing a wristwatch and food employee is wearing a wristwatch and bracelet.
Tim's Pizza
1813 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Priority violations: One properly stored spray bottle containing cleaner lacks a label.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint. A service sink is not installed.
Walmart Supercenter - Food Store
3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Plastic container used for waste meat is not clean (dry food debris).
June 21
Catfish Hole
4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: The menu includes the consumer advisory, but the affected items are not asterisked.
Core violations: None
Cheers at the OPO
1 W. Center St., Fayetteville
Priority violations: Cut tomatoes at 44 degrees and ham at 52 degrees in cold -hold unit.
Priority foundation violations: Single-use items being used to dispense various flours.
Core violations: None
Sideways
313 W. Dickson St., Suite 201, Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Several gnats present near three-compartment sink.
Sonic Drive-In
1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville
Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes (1) at 50 degrees and sliced tomatoes (2) at 51 degrees on the prep table. Diced onion at 46 degrees, sliced cheese at 45 degrees and cut lettuce at 47 degrees under the prep table. Shake mixes in the left and right hoppers were at 46 degrees.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: The door to the refrigerated mix reservoir on milkshake machine does not remain closed on its own and is being held shut by a container of grease.
University of Arkansas Bookstore
616 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Hand wash sink near register lacks signage.
Core violations: None
Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery
4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale
Critical violations: The corn dogs and chicken sandwiches in hot-holding were at 105-125 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery
4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Priority violations: The warewashing machine is leaking from the bottom during use and the water is flowing on the floor to the drain.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Critical violations: Egg roll in hot-holding at 110 degrees and hotdogs wrapped and prepped to be placed in hot-holding at 89 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
June 22
Boardwalk Food Court
3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Priority violations: A chemical sanitizer is not available.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Crepes & Company
3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Unit B, Springdale
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Emelia's Kitchen
309 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Core violations: None
La Huerta Bar & Grill
4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Priority violations: Packaged raw bacon stored above packaged butter and sour cream in walk-in cooler. Chicken was cooked and cut yesterday night and current temperature is 50 degrees in walk -in cooler.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with a certification as a certified food protection manager. Ice scoop is stored on top of ice machine. Three-compartment sink has a hose connected to the faucet. Plumbing in handwashing sink in food prep area is leaking. Women's toilets do not have trash cans with lids. Garbage dumpster lid is open. Light bulbs near ice machine lack protection.
Little House Of Tacos
1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Back screen door not adequately protecting from the entry of pests. Permit expired as of 2/28/2023.
Core violations: None
Northwest Medical Center
609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Some areas of shelf surfaces are rusty and not clean.
Sabor Guacamole
1120 N. Liddell Ave., Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility lacks date-marking in cold-hold unit near grill. Knife wedged between two cold-hold units.
Core violations: None
Silk Road Restaurant
2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Dry towels being used to clean the prep table area.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes on the counter for food place presentation at 60 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Sliced cucumbers, diced cabbage, sauces and other foods around the kitchen lack protective covers.
Tula
1 E. Center St., Suite 160, Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Prep area handwash sink lacks signage. Flautas lack date-marking.
Core violations: None
Tyson Foods SC - Cafeteria
2210 Oaklawn Drive, Springdale
Critical violations: The handwashing sink by the dish room did not have hand soap.
Noncritical violations: The refrigerator holding the salad prep is holding diced eggs at 43 degrees.
June 23
Applebee's
5953 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Priority violations: The manager was not able to provide proof of employees signing paperwork for the signs and symptoms of illness.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Critical violations: Multiple lines had food out of temperature: pico de gallo at 50 degrees, spinach dip at 57 degrees, ranch dressing at 56 degrees, and others. The back-of-house sink has a pipe with a hole and the waste water is leaking onto the ground.
Noncritical violations: Towels in bucket in the bar area without chemical solution.
Ark-Vets, Inc.
2507 S. Thompson St., Suite 3, Springdale
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Hand sink had cut lettuce in a container in it.
Core violations: None
Gardens at Arkanshire
5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Wiping cloth had food debris.
Core violations: None
Mr. Taco Loco
1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Priority violations: Cloth was not being kept in sanitizing solution.
Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Core violations: Two broken ceiling tiles in warewashing area.
Pavilion Buffet
3049 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Priority violations: Raw eggs over oranges and raw shrimp over fruit salad in the walk-in. A pesticide labeled for home use was present in the facility.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Steel wool was in the sushi handwash sink. The inside of the back ice machine has a dark buildup. The back screen door has a rip in the screen. The blade of a meat cleaver was chipped. The dry storage area below and behind the flour containers has an accumulation of debris.
Pedal Pops
169 W. Main St., Farmington
Priority violations: One carton of eggs was being stored on a shelf above ready-to-eat food.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Social Project Brewing Co.
205 E. Johnson Ave., Springdale
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Facility lacks handwashing signs in bar area and restroom. Test strip is not available for chlorine chemical sanitizer.
The Gravy Wagon
20221 Sonora Road, Springdale
Priority violations: Raw eggs are stored above container with salad dressing. Chopped tomatoes at 64 degrees and chopped ham at 60 degrees on ice-pack. Spray bottle with chemical sanitizer lacks label.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Thep Thai Restaurant
1525 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: In front cold-hold unit several vegetables lack date-marking.
Core violations: Ice chest had debris inside plastic area.
Tiki Time
744 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer.
Walgreens
3234 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Women's restroom lacks adequate ventilation. Current retail food permit is not posted.
June 24
Culture Cafe
418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville
Priority violations: Grey water is not being properly disposed of.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks chlorine test strips. Women's restroom lacks a covered waste receptacle.
Core violations: None
Holy Cow Darn Good Burgers
372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Priority violations: Raw shell eggs being stored above ready-to-eat food. Chicken at 65 degrees and hotdogs at 71 degrees.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
June 19 -- Red Door Bar & Grill, 188 Pozza Lane, Springdale; Tacos 4 Life, 1210 JTL Parkway, Springdale
June 20 -- Fayetteville Beer Works, 2649 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 4, Fayetteville; Pearl's Books - Retail, 28 E. Center St., Suite 120, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 1878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville
June 21 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 1360 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4144 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Brewski's, 408 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Thai Spice, 1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville; Walmart Supercenter - Food Store, 4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
June 22 -- Fruit of the Vine Market, 3200 Main Drive, Fayetteville; Hype Coffee, 2200 W. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale; Slim Chickens, 3562 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli, 2690 E. Citizen Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 2690 E. Citizen Drive, Fayetteville; White Oak Station, 1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
June 23 -- The Right Spot, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Ice Ice Shavey, 290 E. Main St., Farmington; Lake Fayetteville Ball Park, 1208 Lake Fayetteville Road, Fayetteville; Patina Food - Arvest Ball Park, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale
June 24 -- Blazin' Asian Munchies - Mobile, 372 W. Dickson St., Suite 1, Fayetteville