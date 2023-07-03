Washington County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 19

Mariachi's Grill & Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville

Priority violations: In walk-in cooler, a bucket with cheese sauce has date marked as 06/07, more than seven days.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Small prep table for chip salsas and small refrigerator for milk lack thermometers. Original bucket of another food is used to stored chopped lettuce.

June 20

Foghorn's

1100 48th Place, Springdale

Priority violations: The floor of the walk-in cooler has blood and other residues on the floor, the lid to the salad prep table has food residues and the back room has water pooling on the floor. Two knives on the knife shelf have food residue on the surface.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple spray bottles of chemicals without a label on the bottle.

McDonald's

4762 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Frappe machine refrigerator has a build-up of syrup on the bottom.

Core violations: The hot-holding chicken patty was at 130 degrees.

McDonald's

4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee cracking shell eggs did not change gloves and wash hands and another employee touched face and did not change gloves or wash hands. The chemical sanitation on the warewashing machine is not dispensing sanitation.

Noble Graze

2526 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 130, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

Nutrition Hub

1545 W. 15th St., Suite 6, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit is expired as of 3/31/23.

Core violations: Prep area handwash sink lacks paper towels.

Serranos Mexican Grill & Cantina

1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: The dish machine had a concentration of 0 ppm chlorine. Butter at 44 degrees, raw ground beef at 43 degrees, raw whole muscle beef at 43 degrees, hotdogs at 46 degrees, queso at 45 degrees, raw chicken at 44 degrees and sour cream at 44 degrees in the walk-in. A spray can of Raid labeled for residential use only was in the food prep area, and an unidentified green liquid was in a reused mixer bottle with the bar chemicals.

Priority foundation violations: The menu included the consumer advisory, but the items did not have an asterisks.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Sanitizer solution in bucket was over 200 ppm chlorine. Dumpster lid was propped open with a plank of wood.

Shave The Planet

3078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Several small ants observed on back storage shelving and several large ants observed near the potable water storage container below the three-compartment sink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee manager is wearing a wristwatch and food employee is wearing a wristwatch and bracelet.

Tim's Pizza

1813 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: One properly stored spray bottle containing cleaner lacks a label.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint. A service sink is not installed.

Walmart Supercenter - Food Store

3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Plastic container used for waste meat is not clean (dry food debris).

June 21

Catfish Hole

4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The menu includes the consumer advisory, but the affected items are not asterisked.

Core violations: None

Cheers at the OPO

1 W. Center St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Cut tomatoes at 44 degrees and ham at 52 degrees in cold -hold unit.

Priority foundation violations: Single-use items being used to dispense various flours.

Core violations: None

Sideways

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 201, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Several gnats present near three-compartment sink.

Sonic Drive-In

1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes (1) at 50 degrees and sliced tomatoes (2) at 51 degrees on the prep table. Diced onion at 46 degrees, sliced cheese at 45 degrees and cut lettuce at 47 degrees under the prep table. Shake mixes in the left and right hoppers were at 46 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The door to the refrigerated mix reservoir on milkshake machine does not remain closed on its own and is being held shut by a container of grease.

University of Arkansas Bookstore

616 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Hand wash sink near register lacks signage.

Core violations: None

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery

4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale

Critical violations: The corn dogs and chicken sandwiches in hot-holding were at 105-125 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Priority violations: The warewashing machine is leaking from the bottom during use and the water is flowing on the floor to the drain.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Egg roll in hot-holding at 110 degrees and hotdogs wrapped and prepped to be placed in hot-holding at 89 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

June 22

Boardwalk Food Court

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Priority violations: A chemical sanitizer is not available.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Crepes & Company

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Unit B, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Emelia's Kitchen

309 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Packaged raw bacon stored above packaged butter and sour cream in walk-in cooler. Chicken was cooked and cut yesterday night and current temperature is 50 degrees in walk -in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with a certification as a certified food protection manager. Ice scoop is stored on top of ice machine. Three-compartment sink has a hose connected to the faucet. Plumbing in handwashing sink in food prep area is leaking. Women's toilets do not have trash cans with lids. Garbage dumpster lid is open. Light bulbs near ice machine lack protection.

Little House Of Tacos

1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Back screen door not adequately protecting from the entry of pests. Permit expired as of 2/28/2023.

Core violations: None

Northwest Medical Center

609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Some areas of shelf surfaces are rusty and not clean.

Sabor Guacamole

1120 N. Liddell Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility lacks date-marking in cold-hold unit near grill. Knife wedged between two cold-hold units.

Core violations: None

Silk Road Restaurant

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Dry towels being used to clean the prep table area.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes on the counter for food place presentation at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Sliced cucumbers, diced cabbage, sauces and other foods around the kitchen lack protective covers.

Tula

1 E. Center St., Suite 160, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Prep area handwash sink lacks signage. Flautas lack date-marking.

Core violations: None

Tyson Foods SC - Cafeteria

2210 Oaklawn Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: The handwashing sink by the dish room did not have hand soap.

Noncritical violations: The refrigerator holding the salad prep is holding diced eggs at 43 degrees.

June 23

Applebee's

5953 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: The manager was not able to provide proof of employees signing paperwork for the signs and symptoms of illness.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Multiple lines had food out of temperature: pico de gallo at 50 degrees, spinach dip at 57 degrees, ranch dressing at 56 degrees, and others. The back-of-house sink has a pipe with a hole and the waste water is leaking onto the ground.

Noncritical violations: Towels in bucket in the bar area without chemical solution.

Ark-Vets, Inc.

2507 S. Thompson St., Suite 3, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Hand sink had cut lettuce in a container in it.

Core violations: None

Gardens at Arkanshire

5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Wiping cloth had food debris.

Core violations: None

Mr. Taco Loco

1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Cloth was not being kept in sanitizing solution.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: Two broken ceiling tiles in warewashing area.

Pavilion Buffet

3049 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw eggs over oranges and raw shrimp over fruit salad in the walk-in. A pesticide labeled for home use was present in the facility.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Steel wool was in the sushi handwash sink. The inside of the back ice machine has a dark buildup. The back screen door has a rip in the screen. The blade of a meat cleaver was chipped. The dry storage area below and behind the flour containers has an accumulation of debris.

Pedal Pops

169 W. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: One carton of eggs was being stored on a shelf above ready-to-eat food.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Social Project Brewing Co.

205 E. Johnson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks handwashing signs in bar area and restroom. Test strip is not available for chlorine chemical sanitizer.

The Gravy Wagon

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Priority violations: Raw eggs are stored above container with salad dressing. Chopped tomatoes at 64 degrees and chopped ham at 60 degrees on ice-pack. Spray bottle with chemical sanitizer lacks label.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Thep Thai Restaurant

1525 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: In front cold-hold unit several vegetables lack date-marking.

Core violations: Ice chest had debris inside plastic area.

Tiki Time

744 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer.

Walgreens

3234 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Women's restroom lacks adequate ventilation. Current retail food permit is not posted.

June 24

Culture Cafe

418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Grey water is not being properly disposed of.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks chlorine test strips. Women's restroom lacks a covered waste receptacle.

Core violations: None

Holy Cow Darn Good Burgers

372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs being stored above ready-to-eat food. Chicken at 65 degrees and hotdogs at 71 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 19 -- Red Door Bar & Grill, 188 Pozza Lane, Springdale; Tacos 4 Life, 1210 JTL Parkway, Springdale

June 20 -- Fayetteville Beer Works, 2649 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 4, Fayetteville; Pearl's Books - Retail, 28 E. Center St., Suite 120, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 1878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

June 21 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 1360 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4144 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Brewski's, 408 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Thai Spice, 1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville; Walmart Supercenter - Food Store, 4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

June 22 -- Fruit of the Vine Market, 3200 Main Drive, Fayetteville; Hype Coffee, 2200 W. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale; Slim Chickens, 3562 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli, 2690 E. Citizen Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 2690 E. Citizen Drive, Fayetteville; White Oak Station, 1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

June 23 -- The Right Spot, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Ice Ice Shavey, 290 E. Main St., Farmington; Lake Fayetteville Ball Park, 1208 Lake Fayetteville Road, Fayetteville; Patina Food - Arvest Ball Park, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

June 24 -- Blazin' Asian Munchies - Mobile, 372 W. Dickson St., Suite 1, Fayetteville