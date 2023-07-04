11 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Zachary Kothenbeutel, 50, of 14425 Durant Hill Road in Poteau, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with assault. Kothenbeutel was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,550 bond.

Bella Vista

Cathy Bassett, 69, of 3 Longoon Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Bassett was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Joshua Tracy, 43, of 16 Salisbury Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Tracy was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Charvon Wheeler, 25, of 731 W. Van Gogh Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Wheeler was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Clifford Kilpatrick, 64, of 16121 Harmon Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Kilpatrick was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Ronald Tulley, 53, of Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated robbery. Tulley was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Stormie Lunsford, 25, of 1291 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battery. Lunsford was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Johnson

Oscar Iraheta, 25, of 2505 W. Olrich St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Iraheta was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Andrew Elkar, 25, of 2699 Alton Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Elkar was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Koby Scott, 25, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Scott was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Michael Ingram, 53, of 2280 E. Magnolia Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Ingram was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.