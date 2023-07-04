2 die in crashes on Arkansas roads

Two motorists died in unrelated crashes over the weekend, according to preliminary reports released Monday by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Landon Hunt, 18, of Paragould, died after striking a 2012 Ford Focus that was attempting to turn from the opposite direction in Hardy at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, the report said. Hunt was driving a 2022 Kawasaki KX252 dirt bike with no headlights at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the Focus, who was attempting to turn into the Spring River Lodge's driveway, was unable to see Hunt because of the lack of headlights on the bike and the road being dark and unlighted, the report said.

The report noted the weather was clear and the road was dry.

A driver died Sunday in Jacksonville after colliding with a semi-truck, another report said.

Richard Wade Vaughn of Tulsa was driving a 2005 Chevrolet northbound on Arkansas 107 near Justice Road when the crash occurred at 8:16 p.m. according to the report. The semi-truck, a 2023 Freightliner, was traveling southbound.

Vaughn traveled into the southbound lane, collided into the Freightliner's front bumper and was ejected from his vehicle, the report said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the incident, according to the report.