Anthony emails UA board about leadership

Time for change, says businessman by Bill Bowden | Today at 5:09 a.m.
Prospective students and their families walk June 30, 2022, to the front doors of Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus while taking part in a tour of campus in Fayetteville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

A former member of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees has emailed five of the 10 current trustees saying he and others believe it's time for a change of leadership at the UA System.

"In my memory, as reported, the UA Board has never been as divided as it appears now," John E. Anthony, a former UA board member and chairman of Anthony Timberlands Inc., wrote in the email Wednesday.

Anthony was referring most recently to a 5-4 vote by the board to squelch an affiliation with the University of Phoenix, and a subsequent 7-3 vote supporting UA System President Donald Bobbitt in his attempts to broker the Phoenix deal.

