Anthony emails UA board about leadership

A former member of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees has emailed five of the 10 current trustees saying he and others believe it's time for a change of leadership at the UA System.

"In my memory, as reported, the UA Board has never been as divided as it appears now," John E. Anthony, a former UA board member and chairman of Anthony Timberlands Inc., wrote in the email Wednesday.

Anthony was referring most recently to a 5-4 vote by the board to squelch an affiliation with the University of Phoenix, and a subsequent 7-3 vote supporting UA System President Donald Bobbitt in his attempts to broker the Phoenix deal.

The