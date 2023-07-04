Arkansas attorney general files notice of appeal of LEARNS ruling





The Arkansas attorney general's office officially notified the court Monday it will appeal to the state Supreme Court last week's ruling that bars the LEARNS Act from taking effect.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright said Friday that lawmakers failed to follow the Arkansas Constitution when approving a parliamentary move to make Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plan to overhaul public education take effect immediately. Instead, the LEARNS Act will come into effect Aug. 1, Wright ruled.

"I have appealed the Pulaski County Circuit Court's ruling in the LEARNS Act case to the Arkansas Supreme Court, am confident in the strength of our arguments and will continue to defend the Act with vigor and enthusiasm," Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a statement Monday.

Without the parliamentary procedure, called an emergency clause, laws do not take effect until 91 days after the legislative session ends. The lawsuit, filed by a group of Phillips County residents and two public education activists, aimed to undo a move approved by the state Board of Education that used a provision of the LEARNS Act to approve a contract allowing a charter school nonprofit to take control of the Marvell-Elaine School District.

While the Supreme Court has intervened in the case, overturning a previous order from Wright blocking the case, most of the justices have yet to weigh in on the merits of the lawsuit. On Monday, Sanders appointed Cody Hiland to the Arkansas Supreme Court. Hiland, the chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas and former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, is filling a vacancy left after the death of Justice Robin Wynne.

At the center of the lawsuit is the meaning of the word "separate." Article 5, Section 1 of the Arkansas Constitution calls for the Legislature to hold "separate roll call" votes to approve a bill's emergency clause. Since the Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate held only one vote for the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause, it "was not passed in accordance with the Arkansas Constitution," Wright said.

While the method the Legislature used to pass the act's emergency clause was one lawmakers have used for decades, the circuit court judge sided with the plaintiffs Friday, saying that despite being traditional practice it was unconstitutional.

The LEARNS Act is Sanders' plan to overhaul education, a top priority for the first-term Republican governor. The legislation easily passed the House and Senate -- both of which have GOP super-majorities -- and includes increased starting salaries for teachers, state funds for parents to send their children to a private or home school, a ban on critical race theory, higher literacy standards for third graders and updated regulations for school security protocols.



