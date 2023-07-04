Arkansas’ Brittany Sparkles featured in ‘MerPeople’ series





Brittany Sparkles of Sherwood makes performing as a mermaid look like an elegant, colorful underwater dance. But there is nothing at all easy about swimming this way, or being a mermaid in the landlocked Natural State.

The story of the effervescent Sparkles and her dream of becoming a professional mermaid performer is among those told in "MerPeople," a four-part Netflix docuseries that debuted in May and was directed by Oscar-winner Cynthia Wade. Sparkles' journey is an emotional one, with disappointments and triumphs, and is a focal point in the series, which offers a glimpse into the world of mermaiding and its colorful habitués.

