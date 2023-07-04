Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas’ Brittany Sparkles featured in ‘MerPeople’ series

by Sean Clancy | Today at 2:16 a.m.
Brittany Sparkles of Sherwood is featured in the Netflix docuseries "Merpeople." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Netflix)


Brittany Sparkles of Sherwood makes performing as a mermaid look like an elegant, colorful underwater dance. But there is nothing at all easy about swimming this way, or being a mermaid in the landlocked Natural State.

The story of the effervescent Sparkles and her dream of becoming a professional mermaid performer is among those told in "MerPeople," a four-part Netflix docuseries that debuted in May and was directed by Oscar-winner Cynthia Wade. Sparkles' journey is an emotional one, with disappointments and triumphs, and is a focal point in the series, which offers a glimpse into the world of mermaiding and its colorful habitués.

On

Print Headline: Mermaid on the move

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT