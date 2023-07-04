Arkansas Post sites offer a glimpse into state’s history





ARKANSAS POST – When the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia 247 years ago today, the only permanent European settlement in present-day Arkansas was a straggling military post that flew Spain's flag.

It is unknown how long it took for news of this seminal July 4 event to reach Arkansas Post. Nor would the signing have made much of an impression, if any. But the location, nearly 100 miles southeast of Little Rock, now provides fascinating information about the earliest settled presence of Europeans in the future Natural State.

Visitors can tour a pair of related attractions. Arkansas Post National Memorial, a unit of the National Park Service off Arkansas 169, is flanked by two bayous a bit north of the Arkansas River on the southwestern fringe of Arkansas County. Located 3 miles northwest at the intersection of U.S. 165 and Arkansas 169, Arkansas Post Museum is a unit of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

To trace Arkansas Post's history since its founding in 1686, the visitor center for the federal facility is the place to start. Exhibits and a brochure explain that it occupies a location near where Frenchman Henri de Tonti established a trading post that year close to a Quapaw village. The post was abandoned in 1721, then reopened some years later at the memorial's site with a French military garrison.

Reflecting the shifting 18th-century control of today's Arkansas, France ceded the land to Spain in 1763. In 1776, new Spanish commandant Capt. Balthazar de Villiers described Arkansas Post as "the most disagreeable hole in the universe." The population included 50 white people and 11 slaves living in a dozen decrepit dwellings near the fort. Sixteen soldiers formed the garrison.

April 17, 1783, saw an attack on the post – the Revolutionary War's only combat in what is now Arkansas. It occurred 18 months after the British surrender at Yorktown and five months before the final peace treaty was signed in Paris.

Known as Colbert's Raid, it was led by a former British captain named James Colbert. The attackers were driven off by the Spaniards and fled in canoes, taking several prisoners with them. The defenders suffered two dead and one wounded, while the attackers lost one killed and another wounded. Although a mere skirmish, it has been called the last battle of the Revolutionary War.

In 1800, France regained the future Arkansas from Spain. Three years after that, the United States made the Louisiana Purchase from the Emperor Napoleon. In 1805, the U.S. government opened a trading operation at Arkansas Post with mixed success. The 1810 population was about 500, still mainly French with some free and enslaved Black people, as farming replaced the fur trade.

Arkansas Post prospered for a time after it was chosen in 1819 as the Arkansas Territory's first capital. An exhibit at the memorial displays a front page of the Arkansas Gazette, founded at the post that same year by William E. Woodruff as the territory's first newspaper. A 20-minute film focuses on the site's short territorial-capital period.

The growth of Arkansas Post ebbed after the capital was moved in 1821 to Little Rock. Steamboat traffic kept the settlement active through the 1840s, after which the population shrank. When the Civil War began, the Confederacy built Fort Hindman, a massive earthwork that Union forces captured in 1863. A walking path goes past plaques marking Confederate trenches and artillery positions.

The town never fully recovered from the Union's gunboat shelling, during which 60 Confederates were killed and 80 wounded. Then the coming of railroads undermined the location's value as a port. A change of course by the Arkansas River around 1912 left the post in its present setting north of the waterway. Congress designated it as a national memorial in 1960.

The state-operated Arkansas Post Museum complements the U.S. site by exploring life in the Arkansas Delta and on the Grand Prairie from after the Civil War until present times.

Among the museum's buildings are the Main House with a gift shop, the dogtrot Refeld-Hinman Log House, the Summer Kitchen and the Peterson Building. Also on the grounds is a gallows erected in 1908 but never used for a hanging.

Exhibits in the Peterson Building include a general-store counter, farm implements and a large collection of toys from a century ago. One eye-catcher is a copper moonshiner's still confiscated in 1978 near rural Tichnor by Arkansas County sheriff's deputies. Even more impressive is a large playhouse built during the Great Depression in the 1930s for a lumber magnate's young daughter. Amply furnished, it looks ready to be lived in.

The pre-Civil War American town is mapped at Arkansas Post National Memorial. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)



The dogtrot Refeld-Hinman Log House stands at the state's Arkansas Post Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)







Arkansas Post National Memorials visitor center

Open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily off Arkansas 169.

Admission is free.

Visit nps.gov/arpo/index.htm ; (870) 548-2207

Arkansas Post Museum

At the intersection of U.S. 165 and Arkansas 169,

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Admission is free.

Visit arkansasstateparks.com; (870) 548-2634







