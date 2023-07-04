Arkansas softball transfer brings big family into Razorback fan base

FAYETTEVILLE -- When the Arkansas softball team announced the addition of Mississippi State transfer pitcher Reis Beuerlein on June 20, the Razorbacks' fan base grew by about 100 in one day.

Beuerlein, a sophomore right-hander from Cave Creek, Ariz., has more than 100 cousins due to her father being one of 12 children. Included in that figure is both first and second cousins.

"Eleven kids live in Arizona, and all of them are in Phoenix, except for the one," Beuerlein said. "She comes and visits all the time. All of them have kids, and since my dad is the youngest, I'm closer in age with a lot of my second cousins than I am with my first cousins.

"So that's kind of why I say 100, because it is first and second cousins, but I see all of them at every Thanksgiving, every Christmas, Easter and so on. Our family just keeps growing, so I have a ton of cousins, a ton of aunts and uncles. And the thing is I actually know all of them. They know all about me and I know all about them, which I think is pretty cool."

Growing up she played many sports, but Beuerlein always gravitated toward softball. The sport eventually won her full affection.

"I played pretty much every other sport under the sun," Beuerlein said. "But it was always 'Softball, then whatever other sport I was playing at the time.' I just loved softball and I stuck to it. When it came time where it was the age where you have to pick one sport to stick with, softball was my number one. It always was."

It helped to have a father who knew a thing or two about catching pitches.

Ed Beuerlein was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1986 MLB Draft prior to his college career at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College and Louisiana Tech. He was a catcher and first baseman from 1990-92 in the minor leagues as part of the Houston Astros organization.

"Since he was a catcher, he always caught my bullpen," Beuerlein said.

She led the team in appearances (26) her freshman season at Mississippi State. Beuerlein had the second-best ERA (3.13) and second-most innings pitched (76). Opponents hit .269 against her and struck out 69 times.

Beuerlein's final game as a Bulldog came at the ballpark she now calls home. Mississippi State played in the first game of the 2023 SEC Tournament at Bogle Park. She allowed one run on four hits during a 3-1 loss to Missouri.

Though her time in the tournament ended shorter than she hoped for, Beuerlein held on to the experience. When she came back for a visit with the Razorbacks, she remembered the environment and was wowed by the team's facilities.

"I kid you not, every time I stepped into a new building or a new room on my visit, I was like, 'This is insane. This is crazy,' " Beuerlein said. "Like those were my words every single time. You can tell how much the fans, the president, the athletic director, just everybody involved with the University of Arkansas loves the Razorbacks. I think that that's really cool, and it shows. It is reflected in their fan base, their facilities and just the campus as a whole.

"I'd never been to Bogle Park before the SEC Tournament, and that being my first time it was intimidating in a way because that stadium is like no other. It was such an unreal experience just to as a freshman start the first game. ... It felt like I was on the next level playing softball."

Beuerlein also remembered watching Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel interact with her players during the Razorbacks' three-game sweep of Mississippi State from March 31 to April 2 in Starkville, Miss. Her visit confirmed she wanted to play for Deifel, who recently completed her eighth season at Arkansas.

"It's hard to put into words how awesome she is, and she shows that everywhere you see her," Beuerlein said. "When you see her on the field or when you see her off the field, when you see her recruiting, when you see her in videos, when you see her talking to her players, she is a coach that every kid should want to play for. I really got to see that firsthand because she was coaching third base and I was in the third base dugout, so I was literally standing there watching her."

Four transfers have committed to the Razorbacks this offseason. Beuerlein was the most recent signee, following outfielder Nia Carter (Iowa), infielder Bri Ellis (Auburn) and pitcher Morgan Leinstock (Southern Miss).

"I think that we're going to make a really good run this year," Beuerlein said. "I'm really excited to just move to Arkansas and start playing. I'm ready to go up against everybody because I think we're going to be a really tough team to beat. That's really, really exciting to me."