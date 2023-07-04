Astros blow 8-run lead, still take 3 out of 4 in series

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros know they are in for quite a fight to overtake their in-state rival to win another American League West title.

They won this round, even after blowing an eight-run lead on Monday.

José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning in a wild 12-11 win for the second-place Astros over the division-leading Texas Rangers to take three of four games in the series.

"It gives us momentum. Obviously we've got a long way to go," said McCormick, who had the game-winning hit for the second day in a row. "That team's going to play better too, so we have to come every day ready to play."

Just past the halfway point of the regular season, the Astros (47-38) moved within three games of the division lead. That's the closest they have been in a month after trailing by as many as 6 1/2 games.

"That's huge," Astros Manager Dusty Baker said. "That's what we wanted. We wanted three out of four, or all of them."

The Rangers (50-35), in first place for all but one day this season, have lost 15 of their past 25 games. They haven't had a winning season since their most recent division title in 2016 -- Houston has since gone to four World Series, winning two of them, and won five of the six AL West titles.

"A lot of baseball left," first-year Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy said. "We keep fighting like that, and we'll be fine. ... We have to put this series behind us. Very intense series, very intense game."

Abreu and McCormick, whose three-run triple in the eighth inning Sunday was the difference in a 5-3 win, also homered earlier for Houston. Abreu's three-run shot in the fourth made it 10-2.

Kyle Tucker, who hit Houston's majors-best eighth grand slam in the second inning for a 6-0 lead, led off the ninth with a single against Rangers closer Will Smith (1-3), who had only his second blown save in 16 chances. Abreu and McCormack then followed Alex Bregman's deep flyout with their doubles.

Tucker's fourth career slam with one out in the second chased Texas starter Martín Pérez. That inning opened with McCormick and Yainer Diaz hitting back-to-back homers.

The Rangers had taken their only lead on Corey Seager's sacrifice fly that made it 11-10 in the eighth, right after newly acquired reliever Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect top of the inning.

Bryan Abreu (3-2), the fifth Houston pitcher, allowed that run in the eighth before Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 18th save in 21 tries.

Travis Jankowski had three hits and a career-high five RBI for the Rangers.

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 3 Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and New York rallied to beat Baltimore.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 4 Edouard Julien hit a pinch-hit, solo home run to start a five-run eighth inning and Minnesota went on to beat Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 3, NATIONALS 2 Joey Votto hit a two-run home run to end an 0-for-21 slump as Cincinnati beat Washington for its fifth win in six games.

MARLINS 5, CARDINALS 4 Nick Fortes hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Miami rallied to beat St. Louis.

BREWERS 8, CUBS 6 Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double, helping Milwaukee rally past Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 4, GUARDIANS 2 Michael Harris homered twice and Bryce Elder, one of Atlanta's eight All-Stars, pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to lead the Braves to their season-high ninth straight win with a defeat of Cleveland.

MARINERS 6, GIANTS 5 Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and Seattle held on for its third consecutive victory, beating San Francisco.