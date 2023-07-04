Baseball on the Fourth

When we lived in Hillcrest there were evening when the conditions were just right and I could hear the still strange-to-me tink of a metal bat against a baseball echoing from the Junior Deputy fields.

I was among of the last generation of boys who considered ash bats an option; when I was about the age of the Junior Deputy players, there was a mild stigma attached to the new "aluminum" sticks. Most of us still used Louisville Sluggers that sometimes cracked and could be fixed with a shoe tack and black electrical tape, although we were--for reasons that remain obscure 50 years later--cautioned by our adult coaches not to use our reconditioned weapons "in a real game."

Somehow I doubt that the Junior Deputy players often find the time and the critical mass of bodies (you really need at least six or seven) to choose up sides and organize their own unreal games as we often did. There are different lures and challenges now, and kids have less to say about their schedule. No one plays sandlot baseball in the era of travel teams.

I remember playing with tennis balls (some wrapped in that same black tape) with a strike zone chalked on a backstop fence. We could pile up thousands of at-bats in a summer, and when it rained, sometimes I would toss a ball against the inside of our garage door and hit it as it rebounded (a sure way to develop quicker hands and a compact stroke).

When I was in high school, there was a neighborhood Fourth of July tradition: Maybe 30 men and boys, from 8 years old into their 40s, would end up at the high school baseball diamond a couple of blocks from our house, choose up sides, and play a few innings.

I remember when my father, who'd played a lot of baseball in his time, hit one over the 300-foot fence in one of those games. I also remember how he struck me out on a high fastball and how good it felt to line one into the gap off him in my next at-bat. Both times he grinned at me as if to say, "Isn't this fun?" But I only returned his smile when I was standing on second base.

This seems fantastic now. We were playing hardball. No helmets. No quarter.

Young people assume it is their evolutionary prerogative to be smarter, swifter and stronger than their parents, but sometimes it doesn't work out that way.

My father was an athlete; he'd played every sport that was made available to him and was good at most of them. He was a Golden Gloves boxer and a better golfer than I was when I was playing to scratch. He beat me at ping pong when I started to take the game halfway seriously, and I remember how great it felt when I beat him in a driveway one-on-one game. I don't believe he ever let me win at anything, which I appreciate more now than I did then.

He tried to strike me out.

I don't mean to invoke the squishy sepia cliches of fathers playing catch with sons; sometimes those games of catch turn into burn-out contests, and fathers and sons can love each other without ever indulging in the sort of touchy-feely theatrics that after all this time still embarrass some of us. But this is the sort of thing that enters you via certain sounds and flashes of light, a sidelong glimpse into a country like Atlantis that no longer exists if it ever did.

Was there a time before my father got sick and died, before society started to consider the insurance implications of leaving a high school baseball diamond unlocked and available? Was there a me to inhabit that time?

While some things are inarguably better, our memories are what they are. I was born a baseball fan; as such, one of my first distinct and unequivocal memories is about a visit to the game's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. It was 1962, a fact I confirmed in my mind long ago by looking at an old Kodak print with the date of development printed in the margins. My family went to Cooperstown in 1962; I was 3 or 4 years old.

I remember putting my hand on a flannel jersey that I have always believed once belonged to Ted Williams. I have a very complete sensory record of how it felt, the rub of the stitching, the downy nub of the flannel blouse. I remember a facsimile of a locker, with Stan Musial's gear. That was in the photograph, along with a smiling young man who looks like me and his barely walking son.

When I think about it, it all dissolves. Ted Williams' jersey would not have been made available for grubby hands to fondle, and Williams wasn't a member of the Hall of Fame in 1962 anyway. It is just possible his jersey was on display, but Musial was still a very active player; he hit .330 that season. So unless my father and I were standing in front of some temporary exhibit (which, given the way the Hall of Fame operates, doesn't seem too likely), the photograph is impossible.

Yet at some level I cannot help but believe in it.

This is probably not the only bit of self-deception that informs my sense of self; it's only the most whimsical.

No one really cares for baseball anymore, not like we did. Over the last couple of months or so, Shohei Ohtani has put together the greatest month of any baseball player ever--as I write this, over his last 30 games he has, as a pitcher, won seven and lost three, with a 3.02 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 95 and a third innings. As a hitter he's hit .376, with 17 home runs and 33 RBIs. Ohtani could conceivably win the batting Triple Crown and win 20 games.

If this were Little League, they'd be checking his birth certificate. And no one cares.

We've moved on to more egalitarian pursuits, like TikTok and pro wrasslin' politics. Baseball is too accretive, too dull and slow and attentive to what we grandly perceive as history to appeal to some tastes. I get that.

But we are what our times and memories--our mistaken beliefs--have made us.

I know that when I played in high school, I mostly used a metal bat and probably hit better for it, but what I remember is the smooth, lipless bottle handle of a wooden Nellie Fox model that felt especially solid. Progress.

We tell ourselves lies all the time, and tend to remember ourselves at our best and bravest, but cannot much help what we become. Straight lines do not exist in nature, and there is always some friction or nervous tremor for which we cannot account. Examining something always changes it.

But those Fourth of July baseball games were real; my mother remembers them, mainly the heat and the dust and her vague prayers that no one be seriously hurt. We did these things not so long ago. Enough of us were competent in a game that requires some admittedly arcane skills to not only fill out two full nines, but benches filled with would-be relievers and pinch hitters.

Someone kept a scorebook. Someone called balls and strikes.

That was America.

--––––v–––––--

