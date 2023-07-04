Bentonville’s FORMAT festival moving to The Momentary

BENTONVILLE -- This year's FORMAT Festival in Bentonville will take place at The Momentary art space in Bentonville and the surrounding area, organizers announced.

Moving the location from the venue at 3100 Price Coffee Road, an area zoned for agriculture, will allow the festival to expand while bringing the event closer to the heart of Bentonville, organizers said. This year's festival will be the event's second.

The Momentary hosts a summer concert series and the Police Department expects this event will go much the same, said Melissa Fox, department public information officer.

Those who have already received their tickets will get an email with more information, the organizers' statement said. The festival is set for Sept. 22-24. Tickets and hotel packages are available at www.format-festival.com/tickets .

The announcement of the venue change came three months after the city's Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the 2023 festival, with the understanding it would once again be held at the Price Coffee Road location.

Applicant Avacaspar requested the permit at the March 21 meeting to use the property as an outdoor music venue, which is allowed conditionally in an agriculture zoning classification.

Avacaspar also requested approval for use of the "outdoor music venue" for five years. Some planning commissioners didn't favor a five-year use but agreed to a three-year conditional use.

One approved condition was that amplified music be allowed until 1 a.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 and until 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Event officials noted there were complaints about music in the early morning hours last year.

This year's lineup features: Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges, Modest Mouse, Jamie XX, Tash Sultana, Big Wild, Little Simz, Bob Moses, Poolside, Channel Tres and Paul Cauthen, among others. The festival will also feature attractions from world-renowned artists including Guerrilla Girls, JR's Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller and Ragnar Kjartansson x The National.

The festival issued an open call for submissions by local talent earlier this year. Organizers chose nine musicians from Arkansas to add to this year's lineup. They are DJ Afrosia, Yuni Wa, Modeling, The Misdemeanors, King Cabbage Brass Band, Lesly Reynaga, Pura Coco, Jordan Occasionally and Ehule.

The festival partnered with the University of Arkansas on a spring semester project to collaborate with the class on marketing, advertising and promotions for the event. In addition to his project at the festival, FORMAT will bring French artist JR's Inside Out Project to the UA. Students, faculty and staff will be invited to get their portraits taken and see themselves incorporated into a large mural. This will take place on the university campus beginning Sept. 10.

For the second year, FORMAT invited Arkansas-based artists to design an entryway gate to the festival site. The review of all applicants is underway. The winner of this year's competition will be announced soon, according to organizers.

FORMAT is a partnership with OZ and in collaboration with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville along with the museum's satellite contemporary art space, the Momentary. Crystal Bridges will host talks, tours, and other programs beginning Sept. 21 to enhance the FORMAT experience.

FORMAT is produced by C3 Presents and TRIADIC. Additional official partners include 180 Studios, Istanbul'74 and CACHE -- the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, which works with creatives, communities and organizations throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The 2023 edition of FORMAT is sponsored by Solana, Visit Bentonville, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Rambler Sparkling Water and Cardenxe Sotol.