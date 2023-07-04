California bakeries to ditch gas ovens

Dozens of businesses across Southern California that churn out popular baked goods, smoked meats and other products will be required to swap their gas-powered commercial ovens for emissions-free electric versions under a set of rules due for a vote by the local air quality district this summer.

Major tortillerias, food dehydrators, and coffee and nut roasters also would have to upgrade equipment to reduce how much nitrogen oxide, or NOx, they produce under the proposed regulations.

It's the latest touch point in a growing battle over how food is cooked, as mounting research links gas and wood-burning stoves with both health and environmental harms.

The limits on commercial ovens are aimed at helping Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties -- a region now home to the worst pollution in the country -- hit federally mandated air quality targets by cutting in half the 0.2 tons of NOx these companies' 218 ovens now emit each day, according to South Coast Air Quality Management District. NOx is a major contributor to smog, which can cause or worsen asthma and other breathing problems.

"The implications are big," said Adrian Martinez with Earthjustice, one of the environmental organizations pushing for stricter air quality standards.

Some of the businesses that could be affected by the new rules, however, are raising concerns about the prospect of higher utility bills and whether equipment that meets both the proposed emissions limits and their needs is even available.

"If there's a way out there to make this happen, we're not opposed to it," said Frank Coser, senior director of manufacturing with Anita's Mexican Foods, which makes tortilla chips, taco shells and veggie straws out of a factory in San Bernardino. "But what they're asking is basically to do something that's not possible."

Coser said these rules are the latest example of California "getting to be a rough place to do business," adding, "If we have to go to Nevada or Arizona or somewhere else, off we go."

But the proposed regulations, which evolved after a series of stakeholder meetings, call for phasing in the requirements over time, noted Sarah Rees, who helps oversee rule development at South Coast Air Quality Management District. They also offer leeway for sectors such as tortilla makers and nut roasters, where the technology isn't quite there yet for them to eliminate all emissions.

Rees said she's confident electric oven models eventually will be available to close any remaining gaps. And if a business can't find a manufacturer that can help meet the planned emissions limits within the proposed time frame, she said, "We would work with them."

The pending regulations for commercial ovens grew out of South Coast AQMD's 2022 Air Quality Management Plan, which is a comprehensive strategy the air district spent years developing to meet stricter pollution limits passed down from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The air district learned that to hit the EPA's clean air targets this region will need a 67% reduction in NOx emissions by 2037. And since some NOx comes from fires and other sources that can't be regulated, the agency determined it needs to mandate zero-emission or near-zero-emission technologies across all of the sectors it can affect.

Most NOx emissions come from mobile sources such as trucks, trains, planes and ships, which are already heavily targeted for emission reductions at the local, state and federal levels. But a fifth of harmful NOx emissions come from stationary sources, such as power plants, home ovens and big commercial ovens.

The air quality district regulates equipment for these stationary sources and regularly updates rules for each sector. Commercial ovens were due for review, Rees said, so by the luck of the draw the sector is the first to face rules that would require some businesses to completely eliminate emissions over the next decade or so. Others would have to dramatically reduce their NOx emissions over the same time period.

The first phase of the proposed rules would require companies to start immediately replacing burners that have been on their gas-powered ovens for 10 years or more with newer versions that are much better at controlling NOx emissions.

Phase two would start in 2027. Under that rule, when gas ovens need to be replaced, companies with options for electric versions on the market would have to start making the switch.

The 97 companies that would be affected by the potential rule change include big names, such as See's Candies, Vons, Frito-Lay, Ralphs, Mission Foods and The Cheesecake Factory. Most have so far held back from publicly commenting on the regulations. But Bimbo Bakeries, which bakes muffins at plants in Placentia and Montebello, wrote to the air quality district expressing disappointment over their industry being "singled out for the first ever Zero Emission regulation." The American Bakers Association shared similar concerns, also noting that bakeries are responsible for a small fraction of the NOx emissions in the region.

For Anita's Mexican Foods, Coser said their main concern is to keep their doors open and to keep handing out paychecks to the 300 employees at their San Bernardino plant. But he said they do care about doing their part to reduce emissions. At their plant in Tennessee, for example, Coser said they chose to use burners that control NOx even though local and state rules there would let them "pollute 10 tons a day."