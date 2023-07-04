Cardinals game worth it despite high prices

ST. LOUIS -- A group of ladies, probably in their early 80s, were laughing and moving through the crowd at Busch Stadium.

One was wearing a T-shirt that stated: The only B.S. I care about is Baseball Season.

They were die-hard fans of the St. Louis Cardinals and not about to miss the storied, once-a-year meeting between their home team and the New York Yankees, the two winningest World Series teams in history.

The Yanks have won 27 titles, the Cards 11. There's not much chance of that changing this season with New York at 46-38, 9 1/2 games behind division leader Tampa Bay, and St. Louis at 35-48, and 9 1/2 games behind Cincinnati.

The Cardinals have won 18 road games and 17 at home.

The announced attendance was a little more than 44,000, but more like 30,000 on the Sunday afternoon before the 4th of July.

Reading the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette before writing this, it was noticed that Bruce Plopper, a journalism professor emeritus from UALR, had written a letter to the editor about how ticket prices to Major League games were keeping fans away.

He quoted The Hustle that wrote a family of four could go to a game that included tickets, parking, hot dogs and beverages for an average of $220. That was last year.

Don't know where those tickets were but for grandson Fisher Mcaninch, wife Monica and myself the tickets were $250, granted we spent more than the average because of my need to stay out of the sunlight and away from more skin cancers.

Parking ran $40-$50 and nachos, two hot dogs, a french fry, one beer (Budweiser products only of course), one soda and a fancy something for the wife was $92. The souvenir baseball cap was $24 and the second inning ice cream was $9 for the small size in a cheap plastic souvenir cup that looks like a batting helmet.

Almost everyone around our third-level seats, just to the right of home plate, were Cardinal fans and they were great fans.

In fact, this city is a family vacation destination with so much to do not even 8-year-old Fisher had the energy for everything.

We had already taken in the City Museum, which could take an entire day to experience the whole thing.

After that it was Union Station that has been transformed into a wonderland of activities for families and seniors get a discount on parking that runs $6 per hour.

Sunday was reserved for online worship services at Pinnacle Church of Christ and the baseball game.

Starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Jordan Montgomery, who played college baseball at South Carolina and is nicknamed "Gumby."

Until last August he had been a Yankee, but they traded him to the Cards. Although he got caught once by the pitching clock that put a man on base, he pitched 6 2/3 innings giving up only two hits, three walks and six strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fourth the Cardinals got four consecutive hits, starting with a double down the left-field line, and went into the fifth inning ahead 2-0. The fans went crazy, like they had just advanced to the World Series, which isn't happening this year.

Montgomery, who is 2-0 versus New York, gave up one run and the Yankees would lose 5-1 as the Cardinals added three more runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

We didn't see that. Someone got restless, needing more action. In his mind the play of the day was when the foul ball that bounced over our heads.

Still, for now it seems worth it and we still have the rope course and the Arch before we head home for a neighborhood party and fireworks.