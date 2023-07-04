COLUMNIST: At least one ruling was right

No, state legislatures do not have almost unchecked authority regarding federal elections. That was the refreshingly sane ruling handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

The key U.S. constitutional provision here states that "The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations."

To those who consider themselves the purest textualist interpreters of the literal words of the nation's founding document, that's an assertion that legislators in state capitals can run roughshod over their own state's highest legal code without being called on it by the judicial branch.

Nonsense. "State courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act under the power conferred upon them by the Elections Clause," wrote John Roberts. We only wish such legal common sense prevailed over the distorted readings of blinkered so-called originalists in every other realm.