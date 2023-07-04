GOP to host senator

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will host U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as the guest speaker during the 2023 Lincoln- Reagan Dinner. The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the White Hall Community Center. Further details will be forthcoming, according to a news release. Also, the GOP committee monthly meeting will be held July 27 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall.

Simmons to release earnings report

Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to release second quarter 2023 earnings prior to the market opening on July 25. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9 a.m. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 10180510.

The call will be available live or in recorded version on the corporation's website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call, according to the news release.

2 locals get Farmers Market grants

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced the grant recipients of the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program, including two from southeast Arkansas.

Grant recipients include Grand Prairie Farmers Market of Stuttgart and Sheridan Arkansas Farmers Market of Sheridan.

This program, which is administered by the agriculture department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, provides funding assistance to build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors, according to a news release.

Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/farmers-market-programs/.

Focus group to discuss expanding internet

A focus group is collecting information about expanding high speed internet. The community is invited to attend a listening session from 6-8 p.m. July 18 at the Pine Bluff Public Library, 600 S. Main St. Food and childcare will be provided."The Arkansas State Broadband Office is building its Digital Opportunity Plan and wants to hear from you about your experiences online to-date and what Arkansans need going forward," according to a news release.AR Connects, part of the Arkansas Connectivity Coalition, is working with the broadband office on this effort.

Arkansas in the process of creating a five-year action plan to provide access to digital skills, training and education across the state and enhance overall quality of life, according to the release.

The broadband office is leading an outreach plan to better understand the state's digital divide and chart a path forward for expanding skills and training, so every Arkansan can access the internet. These ongoing projects have the potential to create opportunities for advancing education, healthcare, agriculture, the economy and quality of life, according to the release.