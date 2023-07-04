Federal jury trial in Fort Smith explosive device case postponed again

FORT SMITH -- A man arrested in February after federal agents said they found an explosive device in his residence is now scheduled for his jury trial at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in Fort Smith.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes signed an order Wednesday granting a motion to continue from Neil Ravi Mehta of Fort Smith, according to court records. Mehta's trial previously had been set for July 17, which itself was a postponement from April 3.

Mehta, 31, pleaded innocent during his arraignment March 9 to one count each of possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a destructive device unidentified by serial number.

Mehta was arrested Feb. 6 in Austin, Texas, on charges related to possessing an improvised bomb that wasn't registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Arkansas. His arrest happened at the end of a six-day nationwide manhunt.

Mehta was initially charged in a criminal complaint filed Jan. 31 with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Law enforcement officers found the device in the kitchen of Mehta's Fort Smith residence Jan. 31, according to the complaint. Bomb technicians X-rayed the device and determined it possibly contained a "combination of hazardous materials." An officer with the Justice Department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives remotely reviewed the device that same day.

Mehta's attorneys, W.H. Taylor and Terry Harper of the Taylor Law Partners firm in Fayetteville, filed the motion to continue Wednesday, according to court records.

The motion states Taylor and Harper had been notified Mehta is being investigated for other charges in addition to the two he's facing. They requested a 90-day continuance to give them more time to comb through the "volumes upon volumes" of information they anticipate this matter entailing, noting they and the government are attempting to extract data from computers and other electronic devices belonging to Mehta.

Mehta is being held at the Washington County Detention Center. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $250,000, both on each count, if convicted.