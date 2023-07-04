First set of Central Arkansas Water rate increases now in effect





Ratepayers in the Little Rock metro area will pay more for water starting today.

The higher prices charged by Central Arkansas Water are the first in a 10-year series of planned rate increases.

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners approved the schedule in January after the utility's staff, working with a consulting firm, concluded that revenue must increase to pay for needed system improvements as well as the retention and development of the utility's workforce.

The next set of rate increases will take effect on Jan. 1. Progressively higher rates will take effect Jan. 1 of every subsequent year through 2032, barring any adjustments to the rate schedule in the meantime.

The