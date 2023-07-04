Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

First set of Central Arkansas Water rate increases now in effect

Monthly bill expected to double by 2032 by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 11:31 a.m.
Central Arkansas Water CEO Tad Bohannon discusses a planned 10-year series of rate increases during a meeting of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods at the Willie L. Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center in this Saturday, March 11, 2023 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)


Ratepayers in the Little Rock metro area will pay more for water starting today.

The higher prices charged by Central Arkansas Water are the first in a 10-year series of planned rate increases.

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners approved the schedule in January after the utility's staff, working with a consulting firm, concluded that revenue must increase to pay for needed system improvements as well as the retention and development of the utility's workforce.

The next set of rate increases will take effect on Jan. 1. Progressively higher rates will take effect Jan. 1 of every subsequent year through 2032, barring any adjustments to the rate schedule in the meantime.

The

Print Headline: Water rates increase in Little Rock metro area

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT