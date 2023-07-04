Sections
Fort Smith man arrested for warrants including May 31 shooting incident

by Monica Brich | Today at 1:00 a.m.


FORT SMITH -- Jeremy Mims, also known as Abdullah Al Karim, 38, was arrested without incident Saturday in connection with a May 31 shooting.

In a news release, Fort Smith police said they were notified Mims was spotted in the 1800 block of Midland Boulevard. Mims had a warrant for battery in the first degree -- firearm Class B felony for a shooting incident in the 1200 block of North 37th Street. During the incident, a 34-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Mims also had warrants to include a petition to revoke, three failures to appear and an extradition warrant from the Board of Parole for two domestic batteries in the first degree, breaking-and-entering and domestic battery in the third degree.

Police arrested Mims on those warrants as well.


Print Headline: Man arrested in connection with May 31 shooting incident

