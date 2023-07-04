French rally at town halls, decry violence

NANTERRE, France -- Crowds gathered at town halls across France on Monday to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of violence that was touched off by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Paris.

The unrest, which appeared to be easing Sunday night, was driven by a mainly teenage backlash in the suburbs and urban housing projects against a French state that many young people with immigrant roots say routinely discriminates against them. In all, 99 town halls have been attacked in the violence, the Interior Ministry said.

In the municipality of l'Hay-les-Les Roses in the southern suburbs of Paris, hundreds of people gathered Monday to support Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun, whose wife and one of his children were injured as they fled early Sunday when their home was rammed by a car that rioters had set on fire.

It was an unusually personal attack that authorities said would be prosecuted as an attempted homicide, and it prompted an outpouring of support for local governments in many towns where the city hall is often literally central to public life.

"We saw the real face of the rioters, that of assassins," Jeanbrun said in an emotional speech. France and "democracy itself" were being attacked in days of rioting. "This won't last," the mayor said, adding that the "silent majority" is speaking out to say 'Stop. This is enough!'" The crowd responded with the chant "Enough!"

There has been little in the way of organized protests beyond a march last week for Nahel, the 17-year-old of Algerian descent who was killed last Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. Instead, the anger has manifested in young people targeting police, with both sides using increasingly aggressive tactics.

The average age of the 3,354 people arrested over the past week was 17, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. But the problem of discrimination strikes all ages, according to Ahmed Djamai, a 58-year-old born in Nanterre who attended a solidarity gathering Monday at the town hall.

Djamai said police stopped him not long ago and demanded a residence permit, even though he neither has nor needs one as a French citizen. He said the problem won't go away even as the violence subsides.

"Our second-, third- and fourth-generation children face the same problem when they go out to get a job, when they go to prestigious universities," he said. "They're not accepted. So even now, the problem is social, but it's also one of identity. It goes much deeper than that."





French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet today with mayors of 220 towns from across the country. Across France, 34 buildings -- many of them linked to the government -- were attacked from Sunday into Monday, along with 297 vehicles.

Last week, Macron blamed social media for the spread of the unrest and called on parents to take responsibility for their teenagers. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told France Inter radio that parents who abdicated that responsibility, "either through disinterest or deliberately," would be prosecuted.

The anger has descended into attacks against symbols of the state, widespread arson and nighttime looting. Darmanin said during a visit to a town in central France that he's been proven right to put 45,000 police on the streets in recent nights, but added that police "can't educate children in the place of their parents."

Information for this article was contributed by Oleg Cetinic, Alex Turnbull, Jade Le Deley and Lori Hinnant of The Associated Press.