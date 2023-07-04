Garland County officials block county judge’s proposal to regulate burning

HOT SPRINGS -- Justices of the peace blocked a measure requiring a permit to burn a list of items in the unincorporated area of Garland County.

The Garland County Quorum Court Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee's 4-2 vote at its June 26 meeting prevented the ordinance County Judge Darryl Mahoney proposed from advancing to the full Quorum Court.

The proposal requires a permit issued by the county judge to burn household waste, construction debris, furniture or household goods, lumber, sawdust or processed wood products, cardboard or paper products, tires, roofing, plastics, rubber, Styrofoam and other petroleum-based products, and animal carcasses.

It would have allowed permits to be issued at the county judge's discretion in cases of emergency and public interest. Fines of $100 to $500 could be levied under the ordinance's penalty section.

The regulation was proposed as an addition to the county code's Fire Prevention and Protection chapter, which gives the county judge authority to prohibit open burning in the unincorporated area during dry weather conditions.

"What brought this about was the sheriff's office went out to an illegal burn, somebody had drug their couch outside and set it on fire," Mahoney told the committee. "They said there was not an ordinance they could write a ticket for. We're trying to find a way to stop that."

The sheriff's office said it enforces the state's criminal prohibition on unlawful burning. The statute focuses on fires started on or that spread to other people's lands. Failing to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of fire is also a violation of the statute, which carries a Class A misdemeanor penalty.

"Setting a couch on fire, that wouldn't be criminal conduct, but it's conduct your neighbors don't appreciate that's polluting your air, your groundwater, your streams," County Attorney John Howard told the committee. "Those are the things that are trying to be regulated here."

Justices of the Peace Dayton Myers, R-District 7; Jason Braziel, R-District 8; and Debbie McGrew, R-District 10, opposed the ordinance. They represent mostly rural constituencies. They were joined by Jimmy Young, R-District 4, who represents the north shore area of Lake Hamilton.

Justices of the Peace Thomas Anderson, D-District 2, and Esther Dixon, D-District 3, supported the ordinance. Their districts are entirely or mostly within the Hot Springs city limits.

"I don't want to tell the farmers in my district we passed something that you can't burn animal carcasses that the livestock association recommends you burn," Myers, who represents southeast Garland County, told Mahoney.

Regulations the state Division of Environmental Quality issued under the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Control Act prohibit open burning of "refuse, garbage, trade waste or other waste material." Violations are subject to a misdemeanor penalty of up to a year in jail and a $25,000 fine.

"Without this, the same tickets can still be written, just in a different manner," Mahoney told the committee. "If you're burning animal carcasses, you're still going to get a ticket. If you're burning household waste, you're still going to get a ticket. But it will be on the state statute and tie up more of our resources."

The sheriff's office said it enforces the open burning prohibition in the state criminal code, not the environmental law code that the Water and Air Pollution Control Act falls under. The county's environmental inspections division enforces the latter.

It told the committee a county regulation would be easier to enforce and prosecute than the state statute. Mahoney said relying on state regulations can be burdensome for the four-person staff. Environmental Inspections Manager Shelly Tucker told the committee her office responds to about 800 complaints a year.

"The sheriff's office will not write citations on the state statute," Mahoney told the committee after it blocked his proposal. "Shelly, I guess you'll have to call somebody out at night when they're doing an illegal burn and go write a citation."