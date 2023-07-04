Greasy Greens to open eighth Acansa Arts Festival





FESTIVAL

A performance by legendary Arkansas "Band of Opportunity," the Greasy Greens, kicks off the eighth Acansa Arts Festival of the South, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. Tickets will be $15.

The festival, Sept. 7-23, will feature musical, theatrical and dance performances in various Little Rock and North Little Rock venues. The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all performances at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $35):

◼️ Sept. 8: Folk-rock ensemble Scythian, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

◼️Sept. 9: Damn Tall Buildings, blending swing, ragtime, jazz and "folksy rock" influences with original songwriting on banjo, fiddle, guitar and bass, Ron Robinson Theater.

◼️Sept. 13-23: "Doubt: A Parable," Pulitzer Prize-winning play by John Patrick Shanley, in partnership with Argenta Community Theater, ACT II: Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center, 315 Main St., North Little Rock. Show times and ticket prices vary.

◼️ Sept. 14: "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman," one-woman show by Leslie McCurdy, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock, $25.

◼️ Sept. 15: Caesar sings hits from the Golden Age of American music with a jazz trio, Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

◼️ Sept. 16: Classical fusion trio Take3 – Lindsay Deutsch, violin/vocals, with pianist and cellist to be announced, Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

◼️ Sept. 21: Fingerstyle guitar ensemble Finger Food, in partnership with Argenta Acoustic Music Series, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, $30.

◼️ Sept. 22: Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco band Pine Leaf Boys, in partnership with Argenta Vibe Music Series, Argenta Plaza, 510 N. Main St., North Little Rock, 8 p.m. Free.

◼️ Sept. 23: Ballets with a Twist, Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College main campus, 3300 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

This year's festival also showcases Robin Tucker's 29-foot-high and 16-foot-wide mural of legendary saxophonist Pharoah Sanders in the Argenta Arts District.

The Acansa Gallery, 413A Main St., North Little Rock will display works by Louise Terzia, Jeremy Couch, Kay Reed, and – opening Sept. 15 in conjunction with Argenta Arts District's 3rd Friday Art Walk – Jim Gunnell.

Leslie Golden is Acansa's new executive director, succeeding Dillon Hupp. Golden has previously served as executive director for Wildwood Park for the Arts and associate producer for Arkansas Repertory Theatre and is one of Acansa's founding board members.

Festival Gold Passes, which include all ticketed events, are $250; admission to festival events is free to students 18 and younger. Call (501) 663-2287 or visit ACANSA.org.

ART

Student winners

"Sailing in the Blue", an oil painting by Sarah Stair of Batesville High School, has received the $300 first-place award in the Batesville Area Young Artists juried competition, sponsored by Lyon College. Darcie Taylor of Cave City High School took second place ($200) for her ceramic piece, "Pua." Third place ($100) went to Maysun Ring of Southside Charter High School for her pen-and-ink drawing, "Dead Men Walking."

Honorable mentions – $50 gift cards – went to Kaitlyn Roberts of Southside Junior High School for her colored pencil on paper drawing, "Pacman Frog on Wood" and Audrey Clayton of Southside Charter High School for her scratchboard piece, "Tammie."

Mountain Home artist Dusty Mitchell was the juror. The winners are also receiving $500-per-year Lyon College Art Scholarships.

The exhibition is on display 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 4 in the Kresge Gallery in the Alphin Humanities Building at Lyon, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Admission is free. Email dustyn.bork@lyon.edu.



