Group seeks feedback on watershed plans

The Arkansas Black Mayors Association will host a community meeting to gain feedback from local residents about upcoming watershed improvements in nine geographical areas that are part of Pine Bluff: Bayou Bartholomew Headwaters, Caney Creek-Caney Bayou, Caney Creek-Arkansas River, Plum Bayou-Arkansas River, Cousart Bayou Headwaters-Lake Alice, Imbeau Bayou, Nevins Creek, Upper Deep Bayou and Boggy Bayou-Bayou Bartholomew.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Speakers include ABMA President and Lewisville Mayor Ethan N. Dunbar, ABMA Executive Director Frank Bateman, Crafton Tull Environmental Division Senior Vice President Karen McCurdy, and ABMA lead watershed consultant Kenneth Lee.

Pine Bluff is among 19 cities in south and east Arkansas approved for a $95.9 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service to improve urban watersheds and control flooding.

It is not clear, however, whether Pine Bluff will utilize the federal funding provided to the ABMA or improve watersheds. Mayor Shirley Washington said she requested that Pine Bluff conduct its own project without ABMA assistance since the city has the capacity and refundable finances.

"We asked state and federal administrators with the NRCS to be removed from the agreement with ABMA," Washington said, "but approval has not been given. We don't want to hold things up. If they don't release us, we will go forward with executing our plan."

One reason Washington wants Pine Bluff to control its own projects is that it's one of five Arkansas cities -- Forrest City, Marianna, Helena-West Helena and Camden being the others -- that are fully funded and have the capacity to do those projects.

"Pine Bluff is the largest of the 19 cities and we can keep it rolling and be a pacesetter for the rest of them," Washington said. "If we are not approved, we will work with the ABMA to the best of our ability."

Washington previously said she requested Pine Bluff operate on its own after noticing a "level of mismanagement" within the ABMA, but did not go into detail.

"We're not fighting," she said Monday. "We can't stop these projects. We have to move forward. It's too important."

Washington said she would attend the community meeting, since those have to be done, anyway, to access federal funds.

A call to Bateman was not immediately returned.