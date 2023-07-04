DEAR HELOISE: When I shop online, I almost exclusively buy products that I can return for free. Since I am shopping online, I cannot try something on or touch it before making the purchase, so I often return items once I receive them because they did not work out.

While the return shipping label may be free, packaging is not. When you return an item using UPS, FedEx or another delivery service, the item must be packaged properly before shipping. You can buy packaging material from the shipper or at a store, but it costs money. And why spend money when you can get it for free?

Do this instead: Keep a large tote or some other container in your house or garage to store shipping material. Next to the tote, keep scissors, packing tape, permanent markers, an ink pen, a box cutter and anything else you might need for shipping a package.

When you receive a delivery, carefully open the containers so that you don't damage them. Remove the shipping material and set it aside -- being careful not to damage those as well. Most shipments come in a padded shipping bag, poly mailer or cardboard box and contain packing material such as bubble wrap, packing paper, foam pouches, packing peanuts and other fillers. All of the items can be reused.

Make sure to remove the shipping labels from each container. Most can be easily peeled off; if it cannot be removed, use a permanent marker or colored tape to cover the label. You can also turn shipping bags inside out and use the clean side to attach the return label.

Keep all of this in your shipping tote and use it anytime you need to return a package. You will never need to pay for shipping material again. Reusing these items is also a great way to recycle and cut down on landfill waste. Thank you.

– Shelly Lott, Ohio

DEAR READERS: To prevent musty odors in your clothes hamper, fill a paper coffee filter with baking soda and secure it shut with tape to put inside of the hamper. Or, sprinkle baking soda into the bottom of the hamper.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com