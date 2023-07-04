Happy birthday: You blow the old energy out with your candles, then the bright future arrives like a daybreak, right on time. You'll run with a fun crew. Your days are infused with a lovely sense of romance. More highlights: You'll package ideas for optimal effect, financially and otherwise. An exchange between different generations will be life-changing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's no such thing as being too practical today. If it works, keep it. If it doesn't, lose it. Keep building in small ways and suddenly you will find yourself miles up from where you were.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don't have to do much to have an effect now. Just show up. Your presence is powerful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Good relationships involve people who will thrill and excite, challenge and upset you unpredictably. Forget about trying to control relationships today because it won't work.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Today's recipe calls for one part assertiveness to five parts empathy. Strive for an atmosphere of open dialogue and mutual consideration.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While it's generally better to act out of principle and for the approval of others, sometimes a bit of people-pleasing is the quickest, most strategic route to the common good. You've a knack for it today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You want change, so make it easy on yourself. Focus on adjustments to the bits that seem accessible and amenable to tinkering. Trying to alter the core of things will only make the process cumbersome.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't have to compete to win. Rather, the winning move is a help to the others. You will give help without really knowing who is or isn't on your team. It doesn't matter. Goodwill in any direction benefits you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Group proceedings will run well and culminate in brilliant, fair decisions. You interact with others and they feel heard. You make it easy for everyone to move forward in the spirit of common interest and camaraderie.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's one thing to enjoy and quite another to be a fan. The latter version is curious, investigative and active in appreciating the finer points. Go on marveling. You'll soon become what you admire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Feelings have no inherent moral qualities, so it makes no sense to judge them as bad or good. They are reaction and information to process and move through, which you will most definitely today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): With full awareness that schooling is different from education, you'll consider yourself educated on matters that experience has taught you about. You will also be able to bill for your expertise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Understanding that you cannot do everything on your own is the first step to eliminating unhelpful stress. Think of one task to offload and go from there. There are people around you who can make your life easier, and all you have to do is ask.